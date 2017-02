Signing Day predictions: Where will they go?

National Signing Day is upon us again, and the Rebels will be targeting an array of players from across the country. Here are some of them and where sports editors Brian Scott Rippee and Sam Harres think these prospects will end up.

* means he is currently committed to Ole Miss

All ratings are according to 247sports composite rankings.

*A.J. Harris (Madison, Alabama) 3-star– Safety

Sam: Ole Miss

Brian: Ole Miss

*Jamar Richardson (Aliceville, Alabama) 3-star– Cornerback

Sam: Ole Miss

Brian: Ole Miss

*Ben Brown (Vicksburg) 3-star– Offensive tackle

Sam: Ole Miss

Brian: Ole Miss

*Lavante Epson (Greenville) 3-star– Offensive guard

Sam: Ole Miss

Brian: Louisiana Lafayette

* Alex Faniel (Glen Allen, Virginia) 3-star– Quarterback

Sam: Virginia Tech

Brian: Ole Miss

*Josh Clarke (New Orleans) 3-star– Outside linebacker

Sam: Ole Miss

Brian: Ole Miss

Willie Gay (Starkville) 4-star– Linebacker

Sam: Mississippi State

Brian: LSU

Kam White (Clinton) 3-star– athlete

Sam: Ole Miss

Brian: Ole Miss

Cordarrian Richardson (Memphis, Tennessee) 4-star– Running back

Sam: Ole Miss

Brian: Ole Miss

*D.D. Bowie (Morton) 4-star– Wide receiver Sam: Mississippi State Brian: Mississippi State

Tony Gray (Lawrenceville, Georgia) 3-star– Offensive tackle

Sam: Florida

Brian: Ole Miss

Al’Dontre Davis (Lutcher, Louisiana) 3-star– Wide receiver

Sam: Ole Miss

Brian: Ole Miss

*Larrell Murchison (Louisburg, North Carolina) 3-star– Defensive end Sam: Ole Miss

Brian: Georgia

JaVonta Payton (Nashville, Tennessee) 3-star– Wide receiver

Sam: Ole Miss

Brian: Tennessee

Braylon Sanders (Hogansville, Georgia) 3-star– Wide receiver

Sam: Georgia

Brian: Georgia