View life in the South through William Ferris’ lens in his new visual journal, ‘The South in Color’

“The South in Color: A Visual Journal” encapsulates William Ferris’ experience living and learning through life in Mississippi.

His photos and commentary expose rural nature, African-American culture, country stores and everything in between. It speaks of the hospitality, the art and the unique lifestyle of Southerners.

“Well, one thing I love is the intimacy of Southern life,” Ferris said. “People know each other so well, both for the best and the worst. There’s a sense in which you have deep roots in the places you live, and people know your family for generations, and these photographs are an attempt to capture that image, of people and place and memory.”

The book features photographs from the 1960s and 1970s and acts as a visual history of the South during these years, namely Mississippi. The book focuses on personal aspects of Ferris’ life, like the farm he grew up on as well as his family and families he’s known since childhood. It also depicts people who taught him about the South: country store owners, mechanics, singers, storytellers, the quilt makers and the land itself.

“All of those are voices that spoke to me as a person,” Ferris said.