Stoney album showcases Post Malone’s unique musical style

A year after reaching No. 3 on Billboard’s rap chart, collaborating

with Kanye West and touring with Justin Bieber, Post Malone released

his highly anticipated commercial debut, “Stoney”, a 68-minute album

with features from Kehlani to 2-Chainz.

The singer-song writer has been subject to much controversy following

the release and fame of his hit “White Iverson”, often being called a

“culture vulture” and receiving discredit for this work. The release

of Stoney, however, has demonstrated the rappers’ ability to repel

through critics’ commentary. Influenced by a variety of genres, Post

expresses his versatility with hits like “Broken Whiskey Glass” and

“Déjà vu”. Each song on the album has a unique range in sound, from

guitar strings to drums, produced by various big name producers and

Post himself.

The Five Standouts

“Broken Whiskey Glass”

Starting with the mysterious-sounding opener on the deluxe album,

“Broken Whiskey Glass”, Post introduces listeners to the album with

wild-west chords. The rapper then goes on to illustrate his experience

in working for “the man” a phrase often used to describe big business

corporations. The song then transforms to pop-rap and Post continues

to recount his dissatisfaction and involvement with “chasing women”

and how those experiences have molded his character and led to him

“makin’ them [more] hits.”

“Déjà vu”

Déjà vu proves to be the collaboration of the century. Tour partners

Justin Bieber and Post teamed up to produce a romantic-pop hit,

gathering a total of 3.7 million streams in the U.S. post-release as

well as reaching high on Billboard’s Hip/Hop and R&B chart. The

melodic track is a reference to a girl Post once had a fling with. The

song is considered to be the new “Hotline Bling” with Bieber’s famous

and catchy line, “Tell me is this déjà vu? ‘Cause you want me and I

want you.”

“Congratulations”

There are no other words to describe the track than catchy and

well-produced. The song was debuted live after a concert in San

Antonio, Texas back in November, holding fans after delaying the

release of his album in August. Post features Migos rapper, Quavo and

the famous producer, Metro Boomin. The song details the hard work it

took in order for Post to get to the position he is today, often

“working so hard and forgetting to vacation”. The track, describing

the rappers’ ups and downs, remains to be one of the strongest anthems

on the album following Déjà vu.

“I Fall Apart”

Like Déjà vu and Broken Whiskey Glass, I Fall Apart illustrates the

rappers’ experience wi

th romance. The song instantly grabs listeners’

attention with the catchy hook detailing his failed love interest –

the song takes you on a romantic 3-minute ride. Post showcases his

unique vocals achieving a sound that balances well with the series of

acoustic chords.

“Feeling Whitney”

The track, featured only on the deluxe album, gives off a Lumineers,

Mumford & Sons-indie vibe as Post melodically sings over a guitar

describing his search for a lover who will accept his imperfections.

Produced by Louis Bell with instruments and vocals from Post himself,

the song is a confession about the rappers’ failed romance life and

past relationships. He mentions repeatedly about his drug-use and

alcohol consumption which led him to isolation – negating his anxiety.

The title is a reference to Whitney Houston and her drug abuse, a

contributing factor to her death. “I was feeling Whitney, me and my

homies sipping Houston”, is another Whitney Houston reference as well

as a Texas one, being that Post is from Texas.

Post Malone’s musical technique is unlike any other. Growing up

listening and influenced by artists ranging from Johnny Cash to Tupac,

Post’s versatility is shown through those influences. The rappers’

ability to produce meaningful and strong content that is universal,

using experiment in sound and vocals, is something that artists in the

modern music industry are lacking. His style is incomparable and he

exemplifies a different style that ranges from country, to folk and to

R&B/rap. Overall, Stoney is a sublime debut with producers ranging

from DJ Mustard, FKi, Pharallel and Metro Boomin. The lyrics are

heartfelt, accompanied with a variety of instruments making the album

well worth the wait.