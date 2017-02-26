Student government candidates begin campaigning

Students running for the Associated Student Body were permitted Sunday night to put up signs announcing their candidacy in the new campaign area. Due to construction on the Ole Miss Student Union, the new signs will be on the sides of Business Row, by the Lyceum and the J.D. Williams Library.

Candidates gathered in Lamar Hall to review campus policies and campaign guidelines for running for office. Leaders of the election commission spoke to a room of around 30 students, including those running for president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, attorney general or judicial chair.

Additionally, students will be allowed to give out small campaign cards and stickers in the Circle, on Business Row and around the Phi Mu Fountain. The election will take place March 7 through online voting, but paper ballots will be available in Minor Hall, where the temporary ASB office is located.