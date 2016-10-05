Student who made viral comment apologizes, withdraws from university

Jordan Samson, the University of Mississippi student who posted a racist comment on social media last month, has issued a public apology, voluntarily withdrawn from classes and given the university permission to share this information.

“We as a university condemn the use of language that is threatening or racist, and we are committed to protecting our students and faculty. We also believe in the power of higher education to transform individuals,” Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said.

“Even though the social media comment he made may have been protected expression, Jordan wanted to take responsibility for the impact of his post on our community,” said Brandi Hephner LaBanc, vice chancellor for student affairs.

“Therefore, he has willingly agreed to take the educational and reparative steps that the University of Mississippi believes are necessary to help restore a healthy and productive environment for all members of our community, including Jordan,” Hephner LaBanc said.

While Samson has withdrawn from the university, he will remain in the campus community this fall and work closely with the staff of the William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation and the Center for Inclusion and Cross Cultural Engagement. In collaboration with campus entities devoted to working against bias, the institute staff and Samson will develop a plan that will provide him with learning opportunities and restorative justice activities.

Restorative justice is a practice frequently used by universities across the country to help students understand the consequences their actions have on others.

“Restorative justice is most effective when impacted parties are willing to openly discuss the harm that has been done,” said Jennifer Stollman, academic director for the William Winter Institute. “I believe this can be a situation where offensive and harmful words can lead to a more powerful dialogue and true climate change for our campus community.”

Ideally, this episode will remind all UM community members that while language can hurt, it can also heal, university officials noted.

“Words are important. Equally important is the venue in which those words are delivered,” said Donald Cole, assistant to the chancellor for multicultural affairs and UM’s chief diversity officer. “The university prides itself on providing venues of free expression in which the marketplace of ideas flows freely. Social media can be a challenging venue, for there, emotions often eclipse rationality, resulting in expressions that may be ‘legal,’ but certainly not expedient.

“Because of our history, because of the heightened tensions within our country, because our words should be chosen to persuade, not to degrade, we remind ourselves that civil dialogue that respects the dignity of individuals is the approach that makes us a nationally recognized role model.”

“We are committed to the free exchange of ideas,” Vitter said. “When those ideas are offensive and even harmful, our commitment is challenged. In this case, the community responded by making our values clear — the values of the UM Creed, which remind us that we are a community that respects the voice and contribution of everyone. We find that this atmosphere of mutual respect is where we see the greatest learning.”

For additional resources, please visit umatter.olemiss.edu.