Students should be wary of online classes

Imagine a digital-only educational world. There is no need for classes, much less a campus. Students can live and work from home. Maybe people can even participate in extracurricular clubs from the comfort of their own bedrooms. Education could be completely redefined as we enter further into a digital world.

Sound crazy?

Of course it does.

That is why as a university, and as a society, we have a reason to be wary of the increase in online learning in our futures. As a concept, online courses are a great option.

The convenience is perfect for busy professionals and working parents. You can access the classes at any time from any location with a laptop and the click of the mouse. For people who can not stand walking into a classroom without knowing a single person, it provides no need for face-to-face social interaction.

While the trend in online education might be the right prescription for some people, a blanket implementation of online-only classes could have some disturbing consequences.

When we lose classroom interaction, we lose the building blocks of a successful learning environment. Learning is not a one-way street. Mark Edmundson, a professor at the University of Virginia, wisely said that online education creates “a monologue and not a dialogue.” For most students, monologues do not promote learning, while dialogue does.

The instructor (if there is one at all) is a figure on a screen, instead of a person standing a few yards away. Hard data has backed up this assertion, as well. Researchers at the University of California – Davis found that community college students in California were 11 percent less likely to pass a course.

Online classes can also take away the importance of learning from others, not just the instructor. Think of all the times you have learned from other students’ questions, comments and shared experiences. Online classes accommodate this need somewhat, by use of online group discussions in message boards. However, it is another lousy replacement for the actual classroom experience. An online forum can never replicate a real group conversation.

Some might say the argument against online classes is another desperate push by traditionalists against the digital era. I disagree. Digital learning can certainly have its place inside the classroom through the use of handheld devices, video aids and other elements of technology. However, nothing can replace the experience of being inside the classroom for structured learning.

Ole Miss does not seem to be heading in the direction of an “online-only” educational world. Here, we value productive conversation. However, our society must be on guard so we do not go down this dangerous path.

Patrick Waters is a sophomore accounting major from St. Louis.