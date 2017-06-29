A guide to the most noteworthy films coming out July

Summer is one of the biggest times of the year for movies, and July is no exception. Several studios are attempting to put out the best they’ve got in the hopes of landing a blockbuster. Some look promising, others not so much. Here’s everything you need to know about the most noteworthy films coming in July.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7)

Perhaps the most anticipated movie on this list, fans of superhero movies have been anxiously awaiting Spider-Man’s first foray as an official part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film follows Peter Parker as he attempts to balance his high school life alongside his newfound career as the titular hero under the guidance of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Tom Holland has already been praised by critics and audiences alike for his work as Spidey in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.” The film’s pre-release screenings have received overwhelmingly positive responses from critics, and box-office analysts are expecting the film to be highly profitable after the success of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” released earlier this year.

War for the Planet of the Apes (July 14)

The third film in the “Planet of the Apes” reboot series looks like it will continue its predecessors’ powerful mix of hard-hitting action and social commentary. Continuing where 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” left off, the film follows the ongoing war between humans and intelligent apes for control of the Earth. The film introduces Woody Harrelson as The Colonel, the villain who leads the army of humans. Both “Rise” and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” have been popular with critics and audiences alike, and “War for the Planet of the Apes” seems no less likely to blow away viewers when it comes out mid-July.

Wish Upon (July 14)

What would summer be without some classic Hollywood horror? “Wish Upon” is the next horror film from John R. Leonetti and Orion Pictures. Leonetti was the director of 2014’s “Annabelle,” and Orion Pictures recently established themselves as a solid contender for horror with March’s “The Belko Experiment.” The film stars Joey King, best known for playing Christine in “The Conjuring,” as Claire who discovers a magical music box that grants her every wish at the cost of the lives of those around her. The idea is fresh and it is definitely the next modern horror film to look out for.

Dunkirk (July 21)

“Dunkirk” is the next film from director extraordinaire Christopher Nolan, the mind behind films such as “Interstellar,” “Inception” and “The Dark Knight” trilogy. The film follows Allied soldiers involved in the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II, although Nolan has repeatedly stated in interviews that he does not consider the film to be a war movie, but rather a suspense movie that takes place during the war. The film will take place across three perspectives from the air, land and sea and features noteworthy actors such as Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy, along with the film debut of singer Harry Styles, making it the most anticipated thriller this summer.

The Emoji Movie (July 28)

By far the most controversial movie on this list, “The Emoji Movie” has received tremendous backlash online from the very first trailer. Starring “Silicon Valley’s” T. J. Miller, the movie follows Gene, a “meh” emoji, on his journey to save the world of emojis inside a young boy’s smartphone before he deletes it. As previously stated, the movie has been heavily criticized for its concept alone as product placement taken too far. This negativity along with reportedly little interest in the film around a month before its premiere means that if you plan on skipping any of these movies this summer, it’s this one.