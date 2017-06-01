Summer Sunset Series kicks off month of concerts Sunday

Whether you have only recently graduated, are taking summer classes, working a summer job, or taking a full break from life’s responsibilities, if you’re planning on spending this summer in Oxford, you can count on jam-filled Sunday nights courtesy of the Summer Sunset Series.

The concerts are free and will be held in the Grove every Sunday in June starting at 5 p.m on June 4.

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Ole Miss, and the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce are all sponsoring the series.

A variety of different genres will be performed throughout the summer. The lineup is as follows:

June 4: La Fusion – They’ll be kicking off the concert series with their unique blend of Latin and jazz music. The band has recently released a new album so listeners will be able to enjoy new content and some of their past hits all in the same evening.

June 11: And The Echo – This Oxford-based band is composed of two former Ole Miss students. The dynamic duo’s synth-pop sound is showcased in their brand new album so you can rock out to newly-released tones while soaking up the majestic atmosphere of a summer night in the Grove. Hotty Toddy!

June 18th: Rocket 88 – This southern-grown band’s eclectic mix of Americana/rock with gospel influence delivers every time on stage. Their self-described “authentic” sound is drawn from this region of the United States, a place each band members calls “home.” The band released their debut album “Full Circle” in 2007 and is currently working on new music. During their performance, expect unforgettable covers of everything ranging from Hank Williams Sr. to Mahalia Jackson.

June 25: Blackwater Trio – Summer Sunset will close out on a beautiful acoustic note. If you like The Beatles, Mumford and Sons, or Serena Rider then you’ll be swooned and serenaded by Blackwater Trio, who are returning performers from last year. Soul-chilling vocals with the soothing sounds of violins and guitars are just the way to finish out the series. This will definitely be the performance to pull out a chair, a cold drink, and let the music do the rest.

Soak in the summer sunset all month long. The event is rain or shine so bring your coolers, your blankets, and your rain jacket just in case. Summer Sunset Series promises great music and a great time in the greatest plot of land in Mississippi. What more could you ask for?