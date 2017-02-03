Throw your own Super Bowl party with the perfect menu

Football. It’s an American pastime that has kept a special place in our hearts for decades, having brought together generations of people through their love for their favorite teams. To many Americans, it’s practically our second religion. And from September to February, Sunday afternoons are spent in the living room, propped up on the couch eating and cheering our favorite NFL teams to victory, hoping that we’ll be the lucky ones to take it all the way to the greatest football event of the year — the Super Bowl.

This year, in the 51st Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will face off to take home the title of Super Bowl champions. And while most of us are stuck at school and at home watching the game, it doesn’t mean we have to have any less of a celebration. Many of you may want to mosey down to one of the many restaurants and sports bars that thrive here in Oxford, but if you’re like me and want to perhaps throw your own party for friends and family, I have just the menu for you.

No Grove tailgating king or queen would be caught dead without a delicious dip to start off his or her tailgate, and neither should you! Serve up this ranch dip with some tasty crackers to start your party off right.

Ranch Dip

1 cup sour cream

1 cup light mayonnaise

1 packet hidden valley ranch dressing mix

1 pound bacon

3 to 4 green onions, sliced

1 cup shredded cheese (preference of Colby and Monterey jack)

Cook the bacon evenly, making sure to allow a nice crisp. Rest the bacon on paper towels, letting the excess fat and oil soak away. When cooled, chop the bacon finely into crumbles.

In a bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, sour cream and ranch dressing. Once evenly mixed, add in the chopped green onions, shredded cheese and bacon. Allow to cool, and serve cold.

It’s always been a debate on what the best football foods are. Burgers? Hot wings? I say forget about choosing just one when you could have both! These mini bacon burger bites make up for their size with amazing flavor. And what better way to follow them up than with delicious honey barbecue wings?

Bacon Burger Bombs

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1 large egg, beaten

1 tablespoon barbecue sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

8 slices of bacon

6 slices mozzarella cheese, cut into squares

Jalapeños, pickled

Ranch dressing

In a large bowl, mix together the ground beef, bread crumbs, egg, barbecue sauce and garlic powder. Season generously with your preferred amount of salt and pepper. Then, roll small-sized meatballs (each should be around the size of a tablespoon).

Slice the bacon into halves, wrapping the meatballs in the slices. Heat a nonstick pan on the stove over medium heat, placing the bacon wrapped meatballs in the skillet. Be sure to flip the meatballs on all sides, ensuring an even cook to your liking (12 minutes).

As the meatballs cool, place a square of mozzarella cheese on top, allowing it to melt. Allow the meatballs to continue to cool.

When ready to begin serving, place a slice of jalapeño (pickled) on top of each, spearing it together with a toothpick.

Serve and enjoy!

Honey Barbecue Wings

Sauce:

1 cup barbecue sauce

1/2 cup honey

2 tablespoons hot sauce

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Wings:

18 chicken wings

1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Cooking spray

Black pepper

Salt

Preheat the oven to 425 F. Prepare a cookie sheet with foil and nonstick spray.

In a bowl, mix together the flour, garlic powder, chili powder, salt and pepper (to your liking). Dip in the wings (prep by washing and drying first) in the mixture, coating the wing evenly. Place on the cookie sheet, spreading them out in a single layer, and put it in the oven to cook for 35 minutes.

As the wings bake, prepare the sauce by mixing all of the ingredients together, simmering them on the stove on a very low heat.

Once the wings are baked, dip them in the sauce evenly before putting them back in the oven for a bit longer (five minutes, or whenever the sauce begins to bubble).

And of course, no party is complete without something sweet! Try out making these amazing chocolate tailgate trash bars! Forget the teams–you’ll be the real winner of the party with these!

Tailgate Trash Bars

1/2 cup melted butter

2 cup Oreos, crumbled

14-ounce can sweet condensed milk

6 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

6 ounces butterscotch chips

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Set out a 9-by-13 inch pan, spraying it with cooking spray.

Melt the butter, pouring it into the pan evenly. Then sprinkle a layer of crumbled Oreos, followed by the sweetened condensed milk. Next lay an even layer of mixed butterscotch and chocolate chips.

Bake the bars for 25-30 minutes, and allow to cool. Chill the bars overnight, and allow an hour to thaw before cutting the bars when ready to serve.