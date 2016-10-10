This week in Oxford….
Monday
5 p.m. – Candice Millard with “Hero of the Empire” – Off Square Books
7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler
7:30 p.m. – Monday Night Football – The Library
8:30 p.m. – Trivia Night – Blind Pig
9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee
Tuesday
5 p.m. – Beverly Lowry with “Who Killed These Girls” – Off Square Books
6 p.m. – Happy Hour with Bill Perry Jr. – Lamar Lounge
9 p.m. – Broken English – Proud Larry’s
9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee
Wednesday
5 p.m. – Robert Olen Butler with “Perfume River” – Off Square Books
5 p.m. – Bike Night – Locals
6 p.m. – Kelley Norris – Lamar Lounge
7:30 p.m. – Kenny Brown – Shelter on Van Buren
9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee
9 p.m. – Bonus, Water Spaniel and Twin Studies – Proud Larry’s
Thursday
6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio: Ashley Christensen – The Lyric
8 p.m. – After Thacker: Paul Burch – Shelter on Van Buren
9 p.m. – Glotron – Round Table
9 p.m. – Silas Reed – Ajax
9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee
Friday
Noon – Bookstore luncheon featuring Winston Groom with “El Paso” – Off Square Books
9 p.m. – The Neckbones – Proud Larry’s
9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee