This week in Oxford….

Monday

5 p.m. – Candice Millard with “Hero of the Empire” – Off Square Books

7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler

7:30 p.m. – Monday Night Football – The Library

8:30 p.m. – Trivia Night – Blind Pig

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee

Tuesday

5 p.m. – Beverly Lowry with “Who Killed These Girls” – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – Happy Hour with Bill Perry Jr. – Lamar Lounge

9 p.m. – Broken English – Proud Larry’s

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee

Wednesday

5 p.m. – Robert Olen Butler with “Perfume River” – Off Square Books

5 p.m. – Bike Night – Locals

6 p.m. – Kelley Norris – Lamar Lounge

7:30 p.m. – Kenny Brown – Shelter on Van Buren

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee

9 p.m. – Bonus, Water Spaniel and Twin Studies – Proud Larry’s

Thursday

6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio: Ashley Christensen – The Lyric

8 p.m. – After Thacker: Paul Burch – Shelter on Van Buren

9 p.m. – Glotron – Round Table

9 p.m. – Silas Reed – Ajax

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee

Friday

Noon – Bookstore luncheon featuring Winston Groom with “El Paso” – Off Square Books

9 p.m. – The Neckbones – Proud Larry’s

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee