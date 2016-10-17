This week in Oxford …

Monday

5 p.m. – Vivian Howard with “Deep Run Roots” – Neon Pig

7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler

7 p.m. – The Conversation Literary Festival – Shelter

8:30 pm. –Trivia Night – The Blind Pig

9 p.m. – Astronautalis with Ceschi & Factor Chandelier and Transit – Proud Larry’s

Tuesday

10 a.m. – The Conversation Literary Festival – The Depot

3 p.m. – Oxford Community Market – Community Pavilion on University Avenue

5 p.m. – Jim Dees with “The Statue and the Fury” – Off Square Books

7 p.m. – 3 Blind Wines – Powerhouse Community Arts Center

8 p.m. – Cherub – The Lyric

Wednesday

Noon – Brown Bag Lecture: “The life and times of Willie Morris” – Barnard Observatory room 105

7 p.m. – French Film Festival, “La Belle Saison/Summertime” – Turner Center

8 p.m. – Ole Miss Women’s Volleyball vs. Auburn – The Pavilion

Thursday

8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – The Conference on the Front Porch – The Mill at Plein Air, Taylor, Mississippi

6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – Day of Giving – The Growler

6 p.m. – Jonathan Rabb with “Among the Living” – Off Square Books

7 p.m. – Screening of “Masculinity/Femininity” and director Q&A – Overby Center

7:30 p.m. – The Great Dying and Austin Manuel – Shelter

9 p.m. – Cody Johnson with Doug Strahan and The Good Neighbors – Proud Larry’s

9 p.m. – KamiKaze feat. DJ Tayro – The Lyric

Friday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – The Conference on the Front Porch – The Mill at Plein Air, Taylor, Mississippi

7 p.m. – Screening of “Porches and Private Eyes” – Powerhouse Community Arts Center

5:30 and 7:30 p.m. – The Spirits of Oxford oral history and performances – St. Peter’s Cemetery

9 p.m. – Diane Coffee with Swear Tapes and Minihorse – Proud Larry’s

10 p.m. – Jamie Davis and Soul Gravy – Round Table

Saturday

7 p.m. – The Wineskins – Shelter

8 p.m. – Ole Miss vs. LSU – LSU