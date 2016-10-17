This week in Oxford …

Monday
5 p.m. – Vivian Howard with “Deep Run Roots” – Neon Pig
7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler
7 p.m. – The Conversation Literary Festival – Shelter
8:30 pm. –Trivia Night – The Blind Pig
9 p.m. – Astronautalis with Ceschi & Factor Chandelier and Transit – Proud Larry’s
Tuesday
10 a.m. – The Conversation Literary Festival – The Depot
3 p.m. – Oxford Community Market – Community Pavilion on University Avenue
5 p.m. – Jim Dees with “The Statue and the Fury” – Off Square Books
7 p.m. – 3 Blind Wines – Powerhouse Community Arts Center
8 p.m. – Cherub – The Lyric
Wednesday
Noon – Brown Bag Lecture: “The life and times of Willie Morris” – Barnard Observatory room 105
7 p.m. – French Film Festival, “La Belle Saison/Summertime” – Turner Center
8 p.m. – Ole Miss Women’s Volleyball vs. Auburn – The Pavilion
Thursday
8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – The Conference on the Front Porch – The Mill at Plein Air, Taylor, Mississippi
6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio – Off Square Books
6 p.m. – Day of Giving – The Growler
6 p.m. – Jonathan Rabb with “Among the Living” – Off Square Books
7 p.m. – Screening of “Masculinity/Femininity” and director Q&A – Overby Center
7:30 p.m. – The Great Dying and Austin Manuel – Shelter
9 p.m. – Cody Johnson with Doug Strahan and The Good Neighbors – Proud Larry’s
9 p.m. – KamiKaze feat. DJ Tayro – The Lyric
Friday
8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – The Conference on the Front Porch – The Mill at Plein Air, Taylor, Mississippi
7 p.m. – Screening of “Porches and Private Eyes” – Powerhouse Community Arts Center
5:30 and 7:30 p.m. – The Spirits of Oxford oral history and performances – St. Peter’s Cemetery
9 p.m. – Diane Coffee with Swear Tapes and Minihorse – Proud Larry’s
10 p.m. – Jamie Davis and Soul Gravy – Round Table
Saturday
7 p.m. – The Wineskins – Shelter
8 p.m. – Ole Miss vs. LSU – LSU