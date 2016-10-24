This week in Oxford….
Monday
7 p.m. – Hughes and the Saturation – Shelter
7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler
7:30 p.m. – LOU Symphony – Ford Center for the Performing Arts
8:30 p.m. – Monday Night Football – The Library
8:30 p.m. – Trivia Night – Blind Pig
Tuesday
3 p.m. – Oxford Community Market – Community Pavilion
5 p.m. – David Crews: The Mississippi Book of Quotations – Off-Square Books
6 p.m. – Oxford Art Crawl
Wednesday
5 p.m. – Bike Night – Locals
7 p.m. – Oxford Park Commission Haunted Forest – Avent Park
7 p.m. – Alex Pieschel and Lo Noom – Shelter
8 p.m. – Tory Lanez – The Lyric
9 p.m. – Winston Ramble – Proud Larry’s
Thursday
6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio: Alexander Weinstein – Off-Square Books
7:30 p.m. – After Thacker: Bryan Hayes – Shelter
7:30 p.m. – 2016 Ten Minute Play Festival – Powerhouse Community Arts Center
9 p.m. – The Seratones – Proud Larry’s
Friday
2 p.m. – Double Decker Arts Tour
8 p.m. – Eric Deaton – Round Table
9 p.m. – Airships with DJ Dent May and DJ David Swider – Proud Larry’s
10 p.m. – Kudzu Kings – Shelter
Saturday
6:15 p.m. – Ole Miss vs. Auburn – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
9 p.m. – Kenny Brown Band – Proud Larry’s