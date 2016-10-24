This week in Oxford….

Monday

7 p.m. – Hughes and the Saturation – Shelter

7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler

7:30 p.m. – LOU Symphony – Ford Center for the Performing Arts

8:30 p.m. – Monday Night Football – The Library

8:30 p.m. – Trivia Night – Blind Pig

Tuesday

3 p.m. – Oxford Community Market – Community Pavilion

5 p.m. – David Crews: The Mississippi Book of Quotations – Off-Square Books

6 p.m. – Oxford Art Crawl

Wednesday

5 p.m. – Bike Night – Locals

7 p.m. – Oxford Park Commission Haunted Forest – Avent Park

7 p.m. – Alex Pieschel and Lo Noom – Shelter

8 p.m. – Tory Lanez – The Lyric

9 p.m. – Winston Ramble – Proud Larry’s

Thursday

6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio: Alexander Weinstein – Off-Square Books

7:30 p.m. – After Thacker: Bryan Hayes – Shelter

7:30 p.m. – 2016 Ten Minute Play Festival – Powerhouse Community Arts Center

9 p.m. – The Seratones – Proud Larry’s

Friday

2 p.m. – Double Decker Arts Tour

8 p.m. – Eric Deaton – Round Table

9 p.m. – Airships with DJ Dent May and DJ David Swider – Proud Larry’s

10 p.m. – Kudzu Kings – Shelter

Saturday

6:15 p.m. – Ole Miss vs. Auburn – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

9 p.m. – Kenny Brown Band – Proud Larry’s