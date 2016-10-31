This week in Oxford…

Posted on Oct 31 2016 - 8:01am by LifestylesDesk
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
109
Related
thedm

Scary Story contest third place winner: ‘The Orifice’

Quarterback Chad Kelly looks for an open receiver before completing pass to Van Jefferson in Saturday's game against Auburn. Photo by Marlee Crawford

Through Ole Miss’ struggles, Kelly has shined

Patrick Waters is a sophomore accounting major from St. Louis, Missouri and the 2016-2017 opinion editor. Patrick has been working at The DM as an opinion columnist since his freshman year. His hobbies and interests include golf, politics, and Ole Miss football.

Voters: Do not forget the other races on the ballot

The UM Garden Club is located behind the RC South. Students grow a variety of produce for the UM Food Bank. (Photo by Ariel Cobbert)

University helps Boys and Girls club create community garden

thedm

Scary story contest second place winner: ‘The Ghost of Ole Miss’

scary story

Scary story contest first place winner: ‘A Halloween Fright’

Monday

7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler

8 p.m. – M. Lockwood Porter and John Calvin Abney – Shelter

8:30 p.m. – Monday Night Football – The Library

8:30 p.m. – Trivia Night – Blind Pig

Tuesday

3 p.m. – Oxford Community Market – Community Pavilion

5 p.m. – Jonathan Safran Foer: “Here I Am” – Square Books

6 p.m. – An Evening with the Artist: Jason “Twiggy” Lott – University of Mississippi Museum

9 p.m. – Andrew W.K.: The Power of Partying – Proud Larry’s

Wednesday

5 p.m. – Bike Night – Locals

6 p.m. –  Southern Studies Film Screening of La Frontera – Shelter

9 p.m. – YG: The FDT Tour – The Lyric

9 p.m. – Bully – Proud Larry’s

Thursday

6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio: George Plasketes – Off Square Books

7:30 p.m. – After Thacker: Christian Lopez – Shelter

9 p.m. – Boy Named Banjo – Proud Larry’s

Friday

10:30 a.m. – Waller Lecture – Ford Center

5 p.m. – Martha Ferris Art Gallery – Oxford Treehouse Gallery

8 p.m. – Cole Swindell – The Lyric

9 p.m. – The Soul Rebels – Proud Larry’s

Saturday

11 a.m. – Ole Miss versus Georgia Southern – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

8 p.m. – Dwayne Burnside – Shelter

9 p.m. – Surfer Blood – Proud Larry’s