This week in Oxford…

Monday
7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler
8 p.m. – M. Lockwood Porter and John Calvin Abney – Shelter
8:30 p.m. – Monday Night Football – The Library
8:30 p.m. – Trivia Night – Blind Pig
Tuesday
3 p.m. – Oxford Community Market – Community Pavilion
5 p.m. – Jonathan Safran Foer: “Here I Am” – Square Books
6 p.m. – An Evening with the Artist: Jason “Twiggy” Lott – University of Mississippi Museum
9 p.m. – Andrew W.K.: The Power of Partying – Proud Larry’s
Wednesday
5 p.m. – Bike Night – Locals
6 p.m. – Southern Studies Film Screening of La Frontera – Shelter
9 p.m. – YG: The FDT Tour – The Lyric
9 p.m. – Bully – Proud Larry’s
Thursday
6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio: George Plasketes – Off Square Books
7:30 p.m. – After Thacker: Christian Lopez – Shelter
9 p.m. – Boy Named Banjo – Proud Larry’s
Friday
10:30 a.m. – Waller Lecture – Ford Center
5 p.m. – Martha Ferris Art Gallery – Oxford Treehouse Gallery
8 p.m. – Cole Swindell – The Lyric
9 p.m. – The Soul Rebels – Proud Larry’s
Saturday
11 a.m. – Ole Miss versus Georgia Southern – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
8 p.m. – Dwayne Burnside – Shelter
9 p.m. – Surfer Blood – Proud Larry’s