This week in Oxford…

Monday

7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler

8 p.m. – M. Lockwood Porter and John Calvin Abney – Shelter

8:30 p.m. – Monday Night Football – The Library

8:30 p.m. – Trivia Night – Blind Pig

Tuesday

3 p.m. – Oxford Community Market – Community Pavilion

5 p.m. – Jonathan Safran Foer: “Here I Am” – Square Books

6 p.m. – An Evening with the Artist: Jason “Twiggy” Lott – University of Mississippi Museum

9 p.m. – Andrew W.K.: The Power of Partying – Proud Larry’s

Wednesday

5 p.m. – Bike Night – Locals

6 p.m. – Southern Studies Film Screening of La Frontera – Shelter

9 p.m. – YG: The FDT Tour – The Lyric

9 p.m. – Bully – Proud Larry’s

Thursday

6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio: George Plasketes – Off Square Books

7:30 p.m. – After Thacker: Christian Lopez – Shelter

9 p.m. – Boy Named Banjo – Proud Larry’s

Friday

10:30 a.m. – Waller Lecture – Ford Center

5 p.m. – Martha Ferris Art Gallery – Oxford Treehouse Gallery

8 p.m. – Cole Swindell – The Lyric

9 p.m. – The Soul Rebels – Proud Larry’s

Saturday

11 a.m. – Ole Miss versus Georgia Southern – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

8 p.m. – Dwayne Burnside – Shelter

9 p.m. – Surfer Blood – Proud Larry’s