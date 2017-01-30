This week in Oxford…
Monday
8:30 a.m. – Yoga in the Gallery – University Museum
Noon – Poetry Out Loud – Powerhouse Community Arts Center
7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler
Tuesday
6 p.m. – Ole Miss v. Mississippi State basketball – The Pavilion
6 p.m. – Dunhuang through the Lens of James and Lucy Lo – University Museum
Wednesday
7:30 p.m. – Parade of Beauties – Ford Center
8 p.m. – LUTHI – Proud Larry’s
Thursday
6 p.m. – Chanelle Benz with The Man Who Shot Out My Eye is Dead – Off Square Books
8 p.m. – Jameson Rodgers – Proud Larry’s
Friday
5 p.m. – Timothy Tyson with The Blood of Emmett Till – Off Square Books
8 p.m. – The Vegabonds and Riverside Voodoo – Proud Larry’s
Saturday
10 a.m. – February Maker’s Market – Powerhouse
7 p.m. – Ole Miss Concert Singers Alumni Concert – North Oxford Baptist Church
8 p.m. – George McConnell, Cary Hudson and Tate Moore – Proud Larry’s