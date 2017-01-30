This week in Oxford …

Posted on Jan 30 2017
Monday

8:30 a.m. – Yoga in the Gallery – University Museum

Noon – Poetry Out Loud – Powerhouse Community Arts Center

7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler

Tuesday

6 p.m. – Ole Miss v. Mississippi State basketball – The Pavilion

6 p.m. – Dunhuang through the Lens of James and Lucy Lo – University Museum

Wednesday

7:30 p.m. – Parade of Beauties – Ford Center

8 p.m. – LUTHI – Proud Larry’s

Thursday

6 p.m. – Chanelle Benz with The Man Who Shot Out My Eye is Dead – Off Square Books

8 p.m. – Jameson Rodgers – Proud Larry’s

Friday

5 p.m. – Timothy Tyson with The Blood of Emmett Till – Off Square Books

8 p.m. – The Vegabonds and Riverside Voodoo – Proud Larry’s

Saturday

10 a.m. – February Maker’s Market – Powerhouse

7 p.m. – Ole Miss Concert Singers Alumni Concert – North Oxford Baptist Church

8 p.m. – George McConnell, Cary Hudson and Tate Moore – Proud Larry’s