Feb 6 2017
This week in Oxford…

Monday

8:30 a.m. – Yoga in the Gallery – The UM Museum

7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler

8 p.m. – Hiss Golden Messenger – Proud Larry’s

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. – 5th Annual Princess Ball – The Jefferson

7:30 p.m. – Faure Quartett – The Ford Center

Wednesday

5:00 p.m. – Amor Towles with “A Gentleman in Moscow” – Off Square Books

7 p.m. – SoulScripts – Chi Omega House

Thursday

6 p.m. – Michael Farris Smith with “Desperation Road” – Off Square Books

7 p.m. – Anne Tucker with “William Eggleston, Not Southern?” – The UM Museum

7:30 p.m. – “The Foreigner” by Larry Shue – Powerhouse

Friday

7:30 p.m. – “The Foreigner” by Larry Shue – Powerhouse

8 p.m. – Anne Freeman & The Garbage Sons – Proud Larry’s

9 p.m. – Elephante – The Lyric

Saturday

10 a.m. – Electronics for Artists: LED Workshop – Powerhouse

11 a.m. – Your Special Day: A Collection of Oxford’s Finest Wedding Vendors – Powerhouse

2 p.m. – Frances McEwen Library Show – Oxford-Lafayette Public Library

5 p.m. – Ole Miss basketball versus Auburn – The Pavilion

8 p.m. – E-Meters, Bad Cologne – Proud Larry’s