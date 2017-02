This week in Oxford…. Feb. 20 to Feb. 25

Monday

9 a.m. – President’s Day Art Camp – Powerhouse

4 p.m. – One Night Pop-Up with Jayce McConnell – Saint Leo

5 p.m. – Mark Z. Danielewski with The Familiar – Off Square Books

7:30 p.m. – Mississippi: A Performance of the Poetry in Photography – Ford Center

Tuesday

4 p.m. – Ole Miss Baseball versus Arkansas State – Swayze Field

5 p.m. – Donna Everhart with The Education of Dixie Dupree – Off Square Books

Wednesday

5 p.m. – George Saunders with Lincoln in the Bardo – Off Square Books

5 p.m. – Pop-Up with Tortas, Ceviche and Octopus – Canoodle by Oxford Canteen

Thursday

6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio Hour – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – St. Jude Taste of Oxford – The Jefferson

8 p.m. – CBDB – Proud Larry’s

9 p.m. – 7 South – Locals

Friday

4 p.m. – Ole Miss Baseball versus UNCW – Swayze Field

7 p.m. – Matt Woods – Yalobusha Brewery

8 p.m. – Bella Donna – Proud Larry’s

Saturday

9 a.m. – Annual Oxford Indoor Yard Sale – Oxford Conference Center

Noon – Ole Miss Baseball versus UNCW – Swayze Field

2:30 p.m. – Ole Miss Basketball versus Missouri – The Pavilion