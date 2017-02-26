This week in Oxford … Feb. 26 – March 4
Monday
6 p.m. – Oxford Artists’ Retreat – Powerhouse Community Arts Center
6:30 p.m. – Paint Your Pet – Studio Whimzy
7 p.m. – Nancy Hollander – Croft Institute
Tuesday
1 p.m. – Career Expo – The Inn at Ole Miss
4 p.m. – Ole Miss Baseball versus Memphis – Swayze Field
6 p.m. – Oxford Art Crawl – The Powerhouse
6 p.m. – Fix it, Leroy! release – High Point Coffee
9 p.m. – Broken English – Proud Larry’s
Wednesday
7 p.m. – Tate Moore – Small Hall
8 p.m. – Casey Golden – Proud Larry’s
9:30 p.m. – 7 South – The Library
Thursday
6 p.m. – Alex George with “Setting Free the Kites” – Off Square Books
6 p.m. – Michael Knight with “Eveningland” – Off Square Books
7 p.m. – Paws for Art 2017 – The Jefferson Oxford
7:30 p.m. – Camille A. Brown and Dancers – Gertrude C. Ford Center
8 p.m. – Boy Named Banjo – Proud Larry’s
8 p.m. – Breakthrough by Hinge Dance Company – The Powerhouse
Friday
10 a.m. – First Friday Free Sketch – University Museum
5 p.m. – Susan Cushman with “Tangles and Plaques” – Off Square Books
6 p.m. – Girls’ Night Out – Studio Whimzy
Saturday
8 a.m. – Ole Miss Running Club’s First Annual 5K – Robert C. Khayat Law Center
10 a.m. – March Maker’s Market – The Powerhouse
7:30 p.m. – Ole Miss Basketball versus South Carolina – The Pavilion
8 p.m. – Rock Eupora – Proud Larry’s