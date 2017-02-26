This week in Oxford … Feb. 26 – March 4

Monday

6 p.m. – Oxford Artists’ Retreat – Powerhouse Community Arts Center

6:30 p.m. – Paint Your Pet – Studio Whimzy

7 p.m. – Nancy Hollander – Croft Institute

Tuesday

1 p.m. – Career Expo – The Inn at Ole Miss

4 p.m. – Ole Miss Baseball versus Memphis – Swayze Field

6 p.m. – Oxford Art Crawl – The Powerhouse

6 p.m. – Fix it, Leroy! release – High Point Coffee

9 p.m. – Broken English – Proud Larry’s

Wednesday

7 p.m. – Tate Moore – Small Hall

8 p.m. – Casey Golden – Proud Larry’s

9:30 p.m. – 7 South – The Library

Thursday

6 p.m. – Alex George with “Setting Free the Kites” – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – Michael Knight with “Eveningland” – Off Square Books

7 p.m. – Paws for Art 2017 – The Jefferson Oxford

7:30 p.m. – Camille A. Brown and Dancers – Gertrude C. Ford Center

8 p.m. – Boy Named Banjo – Proud Larry’s

8 p.m. – Breakthrough by Hinge Dance Company – The Powerhouse

Friday

10 a.m. – First Friday Free Sketch – University Museum

5 p.m. – Susan Cushman with “Tangles and Plaques” – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – Girls’ Night Out – Studio Whimzy

Saturday

8 a.m. – Ole Miss Running Club’s First Annual 5K – Robert C. Khayat Law Center

10 a.m. – March Maker’s Market – The Powerhouse

7:30 p.m. – Ole Miss Basketball versus South Carolina – The Pavilion

8 p.m. – Rock Eupora – Proud Larry’s