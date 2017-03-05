This week in Oxford….

Monday

8:30 a.m. – Yoga in the Gallery – University Museum

4:30 p.m. – Museum Milkshake Mash-up – University Museum

Tuesday

5 p.m. – Molly Brown with “The Virginia State Colony for the Epileptics and Feebleminded” – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – Women’s Empowerment Awards and Reception – Fulton Chapel

6:30 p.m. – Ole Miss baseball versus Georgia State – Swayze Field

8 p.m. – Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Proud Larry’s

Wednesday

3 p.m. – Ole Miss baseball versus Georgia State – Swayze Field

5 p.m. – H.C. Porter with “Blues at Home” – Off Square Books

8 p.m. – Adam Torres – Proud Larry’s

Thursday

3:45 p.m. – Mini Masters: Birds – The Powerhouse

6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio Hour – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – Phillip Lewis with “The Barrowfields” – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – Women’s Self-Defense Class – Oxford Police Department

7 p.m. – Ole Miss Idol 2017 – Gertrude C. Ford Center

9 p.m. – 7 South – Rafters Bar and Grill

Friday

9 a.m. – Fabulous Friday Art Camp – The Powerhouse

6:30 p.m. – Ole Miss Baseball versus Furman – Swayze Field

7 p.m. – PoeTreats: An Open Mic Event – Mugg Cakes

8 p.m. – El Obo – Proud Larry’s

Saturday

10 a.m. – Baker’s Swap – Mugg Cakes

1:30 p.m. – Ole Miss baseball versus Furman – Swayze Field

8 p.m. – Nick Hakim – Proud Larry’s

Sunday

1:30 p.m. – Ole Miss baseball versus Furman – Swayze Field