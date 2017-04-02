This week in Oxford…

Monday

8:30 a.m. – Yoga in the Gallery – University Museum

5 p.m. – Otis Sanford with From Boss Crump to King Willie – Off Square Books

Tuesday

9 p.m. – Open Mic Comedy – Proud Larry’s

Wednesday

7 p.m. – Small Hall presents Alex Thiel and Reid Haynie – McDavid Law Firm

8 p.m. – LOU Reads: A Benefit Concert for Youth Literacy – Proud Larry’s

Thursday

12 p.m. – A Garden Legend Reception – UM Museum

6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio Hour – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – Mary Lindsay Dickinson with I’m Just Dead, I’m Not Gone – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – David Rae Morris with Always Stand in Against the Curve – Off Square Books

7:30 p.m. – Theatre Oxford presents Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike – Powerhouse

8 p.m. – JoJo’s Silm Wednesday – Proud Larry’s

Friday

6:30 p.m. – Ole Miss Baseball versus Alabama – Swayze Field

7:30 p.m. – Theatre Oxford presents Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike – Powerhouse

8 p.m. – All Them Witches – Proud Larry’s

Saturday

11 a.m. – Grove Bowl – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

3 p.m. – Ole Miss Baseball versus Alabama – Swayze Field

7:30 p.m. – Theatre Oxford presents Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike – Powerhouse

8 p.m. – Jake Xerxes Fussell – Proud Larry’s

Sunday

7:30 a.m. – Light in April Charity Event – Big Bad Breakfast

2 p.m. – Theatre Oxford presents Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike – Powerhouse

3 p.m. – Ole Miss Baseball versus Alabama – Swayze Field

5:30 p.m. – Dwight Yoakam with Elliot Root – The Lyric