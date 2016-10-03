This Week Oxford

Posted on Oct 3 2016
October 3-8

Monday
6 p.m. – Green Party Candidate Jill Stein Town Hall – the Lyric Oxford
7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler
8:30 pm. – Trivia Night – The Blind Pig

Tuesday
3 p.m. – Oxford City Market – Community Pavilion on University Ave.
5 p.m. – Anne Martin in conversation w/ Elizabeth Heiskell -Delta Hot Tamales – Off Square Books
6 p.m. – Ten-4 Bluegrass Jam – Shelter
9 p.m. – Listener, Good Bueno, Pinebox – The Wall

Wednesday
7:30 p.m. – The Chadwick Band – Shelter
9 p.m. – Denzel Curry, Boogie, Yoshi Thompkins – Proud Larry’s

Thursday
7 p.m. – Reception for “The Beautiful Mysterious” William Eggleston exhibit – University Museum
9 p.m. – Zoogma, Modern Measure – Proud Larry’s

Friday
10 a.m. – William Eggleston Symposium – University Museum
7:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Guitar Quartet – Ford Center
9 p.m. – Earphunk – Proud Larry’s

Saturday
7:30 a.m. – The Great 38 – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
3 p.m. – Princess and the Pea, Virginia Rep on Tour – Ford Center
9 p.m. – Niykee Heaton – the Lyric Oxford
9 p.m. – Whiskey Myers, Goodbye June – Proud Larry’s