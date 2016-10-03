This Week Oxford

October 3-8

Monday

6 p.m. – Green Party Candidate Jill Stein Town Hall – the Lyric Oxford

7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler

8:30 pm. – Trivia Night – The Blind Pig

Tuesday

3 p.m. – Oxford City Market – Community Pavilion on University Ave.

5 p.m. – Anne Martin in conversation w/ Elizabeth Heiskell -Delta Hot Tamales – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – Ten-4 Bluegrass Jam – Shelter

9 p.m. – Listener, Good Bueno, Pinebox – The Wall

Wednesday

7:30 p.m. – The Chadwick Band – Shelter

9 p.m. – Denzel Curry, Boogie, Yoshi Thompkins – Proud Larry’s

Thursday

7 p.m. – Reception for “The Beautiful Mysterious” William Eggleston exhibit – University Museum

9 p.m. – Zoogma, Modern Measure – Proud Larry’s

Friday

10 a.m. – William Eggleston Symposium – University Museum

7:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Guitar Quartet – Ford Center

9 p.m. – Earphunk – Proud Larry’s

Saturday

7:30 a.m. – The Great 38 – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

3 p.m. – Princess and the Pea, Virginia Rep on Tour – Ford Center

9 p.m. – Niykee Heaton – the Lyric Oxford

9 p.m. – Whiskey Myers, Goodbye June – Proud Larry’s