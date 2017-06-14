This weekend in Oxford: June 15-18

Posted on Jun 14 2017 - 7:03pm by Devna Bose
This week in Oxford

Thursday

5 p.m. – Ann Kidd Taylor with The Shark Club – Square Books

9 p.m. – Bonus Buncho – Proud Larry’s

Friday

5 p.m. – Barbara Phillips and John Maxey with Voices of Civil Rights Lawyers – Square Books

6 p.m. – Goodnight Market – Old Armory Pavilion

7 p.m. – PoeTreats – Mugg Cakes

10 p.m. – Shane King – Ajax

Saturday

8 a.m. – Youth Fishing Rodeo – Puskus

12 p.m. – Community Film “Fifteen” Table Read – Oxford Maker’s Market

4 p.m. – Juneteenth Celebration – Oxford Intermediate School

7 p.m. – Miss Firecracker 1989 Panel – Locals

9 p.m. – Primative Farewell show with Woolgathering – Proud Larry’s

Sunday

5 p.m. – Summer Sunset Series: Rocket88 – The Grove