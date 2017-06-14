This weekend in Oxford: June 15-18

This week in Oxford
Thursday
5 p.m. – Ann Kidd Taylor with The Shark Club – Square Books
9 p.m. – Bonus Buncho – Proud Larry’s
Friday
5 p.m. – Barbara Phillips and John Maxey with Voices of Civil Rights Lawyers – Square Books
6 p.m. – Goodnight Market – Old Armory Pavilion
7 p.m. – PoeTreats – Mugg Cakes
10 p.m. – Shane King – Ajax
Saturday
8 a.m. – Youth Fishing Rodeo – Puskus
12 p.m. – Community Film “Fifteen” Table Read – Oxford Maker’s Market
4 p.m. – Juneteenth Celebration – Oxford Intermediate School
7 p.m. – Miss Firecracker 1989 Panel – Locals
9 p.m. – Primative Farewell show with Woolgathering – Proud Larry’s
Sunday
5 p.m. – Summer Sunset Series: Rocket88 – The Grove