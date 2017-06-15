Trent Kelly present at baseball shooting

While practicing for the upcoming Republican lawmakers’ baseball team, Rep. Trent Kelly was reportedly shot at while on third base Wednesday morning, according to the Washington Post.

Kelly represents Oxford and the rest of Mississippi’s first congressional district. Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot as well as a lobbyist, a congressional aide and a Capitol Police special agent. Several others present incurred injuries.

Kelly tweeted, “I am safe. We continue to pray for my colleagues and their families,” after the incident.

I, we the Congress, we the people of this great nation will not be intimidated by cowards. We will continue to do the people’s work. #MS01 pic.twitter.com/odkVVOt94t — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) June 14, 2017

The shooter was identified as James T. Hodgkinson, who was a 66-year-old home inspector, according to his Facebook profile. He later died from injuries.

Hodgkinson had previously volunteered for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

Sanders later announced that he was “sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society.”

Kelly later told the Daily Journal that he was the closest person to the shooter, but he was “thankful and grateful for the grace of God or I wouldn’t be here right now.”

““It’s important now to let people know that we’re not going to be intimidated by cowards,” Kelly said. “We’re going to stand tall and do the people’s work.”