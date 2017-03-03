Trump is creating a false sense of fear of immigrants

While tuning into President Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night, I was surprised by the change in his demeanor and tone of his speech. Compared to his rallies, explosive Twitter rants and inauguration address, it was relatively calm and coherent.

Honestly, I was questioning whether or not this was actually Trump because of the fact that not every other word coming out of his mouth was “fake news,” “illegals” or “wall.”

That was until I heard about his proposal to the Department of Homeland Security to create a department that will separate the American people even more than we already are.

“I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American victims. The office is called VOICE — Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement,” President Trump said. “We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media and silenced by special interests.”

Not that I do not agree with supporting the victims and families of victims who lost their lives due to the violence of undocumented immigrants, but this action seems unnecessary.

This may be an extravagant notion, but I am pretty confident in my assumption that almost every race or ethnicity commits crime at some point. White people do it. African-Americans do it. Chinese people do it. Although when Latin Americans or Middle Eastern people do it, it somehow turns into an immigration and terrorist problem.

Creating this individual office just for victims of undocumented immigrants’ violence sets us up for even more segregation and unnecessary fear than we already have. It will teach individuals who do not know any better to fear all immigrants, not just undocumented ones. This type of fear is unnecessary and should never be felt.

It is enforcing racism — point blank. Period.

My question to President Trump would be: Why is the office dedicated specifically to the families of victims who died because of undocumented immigrants’ violence? Are other ethnicities not capable of assault or murder?

Haven’t plenty of people lost their lives to the violence of caucasian people? Where is the office named the Victims Of Caucasian Crime Engagement? I know it does not have a neat acronym like the other, but it should still have merit.

Or how about an office dedicated to decreasing the growing amount of police brutality? I suppose not enough young, black kids have died for them to get that sort of attention from the executive branch.

This office makes it seem like only specific victims matter, which is the most ridiculous concept I have ever heard. All lives matter, but it seems only certain ones earn the attention of our president.