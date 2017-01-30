I have faith in the president on Dakota Access Pipeline

One of Barack Obama’s final acts as president was setting the citizens’ of Standing Rock Indian Reservation minds at ease with the halt of construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline, which not only threatened the tribe’s sacred land but also its water supply.

The victory was short-lived. As of Monday, being his first active day as our new leader, President Donald Trump issued an array of executive orders. One of which stated that construction on both the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines should resume.

His defense was that the pipeline would create 28,000 jobs for our country, and that it is too important to lose those possible jobs that oil producers in the north-central United States and the nation of Canada could create as a result of its construction.

As an avid supporter of the Standing Rock protests that occurred late last year, I am infuriated by President Trump’s decision, but I also feel somewhat hopeful.

I do agree with President Trump’s statement about the needed employment increase. Although, the thought of what the indigenous people of the United States will be expected to give up if they are forced to let a dangerous pipeline ravage their home does come to mind when considering the consequences of this presidential command.

Will they be asked to give up more of their land for our economic growth? Perhaps be forced to reject their culture and go through a second plague of “Americanization?” We do not know how far this executive order could go.

President Trump’s executive order does not only hold strict sorrows though. It does promise to renegotiate the terms of the pipelines, although Trump never directly stated that he would renegotiate the terms in favor of the Sioux tribe.

So, are we supposed to trust that this new leader of ours will make the right decision for not only our economy but the unity of our country? Are we supposed to trust that he will put himself into the shoes of those citizens who fear these pipelines and make the decision to help them while also helping our nation?

The answer is yes.

Just like I had to learn to establish faith in Trump after the election, I must do this again now. I must believe that he will do the right thing for all people, not just big businesses and reroute the pipeline so that it will not be constructed in vain of the Sioux tribe’s wishes but will also appease the need for employment in our nation.

Mikala Turner is a sophomore social work major from Bruce.