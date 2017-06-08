University of Mississippi Museum to host Carolyn Brown tonight

The University of Mississippi Museum will be hosting Carolyn Brown tonight for a lecture about her new book, “The Artist’s Sketch: A Biography of Painter Kate Freeman Clark.”

Carolyn Brown is an award-winning writer, editor, educator and independent scholar hailing from Greensboro, North Carolina. After teaching at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Elon University, she relocated to Mississippi in 2006 and has continued to cement her legacy in the world of literature.

Artist Kate Freeman Clark, Brown’s current muse, is a Mississippi native from Holly Springs. To complement Brown’s newly published book, the museum has an open exhibition showcasing Clark’s artwork by the name of “Lasting Impressions: Restoring Kate Freeman Clark.” The lecture and the exhibit will work hand-in-hand as viewers will be able to gain in-depth knowledge about the art they will be viewing rather than just getting a visual experience. The aim of the event is not only to raise awareness for Brown’s book, but also to inform and educate attendees about some of Mississippi’s best artists.

Over the years Carolyn Brown has remained intensely dedicated to her craft of writing. With “The Artist’s Sketch” being her third biography, she can be deemed a veteran in her field. Her dedication has not gone in vain as her previous works, “Song of My Life: A Biography of Margaret Walker” and “A Daring Life: A Biography of Eudora Welty,” were published by the University Press of Mississippi and went on to win awards.

“The Artist’s Sketch” beautifully executes its mission to give Clark’s talent the notoriety it deserves. Brown is a dedicated scholar who has conducted extensive research in order to tell Clark’s life story accurately. “The Artist’s Sketch” also describes how Clark learned, developed and eventually mastered her “plein air” painting technique. With Brown’s literary talent, “The Artist’s Sketch” is expected to preserve the winning streak.

The event is definitely worth attending for anyone interested in art, art history or even literature as you will definitely leave more enriched and informed than you came. Admission to the event is free and will start at 6 p.m. “Lasting Impressions: Restoring Kate Freeman Clark” will be at the museum until July 22.