University amends dates for Greek recruitment after students petition

After much controversy, conversation and 2,716 signatures on a petition, the university rescheduled formal fraternity and sorority recruitment to Sept. 17-24.

Donald Abels, coordinator of the university’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Greek Life, released the changed dates in an email Wednesday afternoon.

“Recruitment dates for College Panhellenic and the Interfraternity Council are as follows: September 17-24, 2017,” Abels wrote.

Marketing major and Panhellenic member Di Law began an online petition to reschedule the original recruitment dates, which interfered with the away football game at Alabama on Sept. 30. The petition garnered more than 2,700 votes and the attention of Greek Life leaders.

Representatives from the university administration, IFC and Panhellenic met to discuss moving the dates.

The Rebels have a bye weekend in their schedule on Sept. 23, the only Saturday of the season without a game. The final rounds of formal rush will happen this day instead of on the morning of Alabama game day.