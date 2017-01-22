University crime report for winter intersession

University Police Department reports: Jan. 3 – Jan. 19
Petit larceny – 1
Larceny – 3
Report of a disturbance – 2
Report of lost property – 1
Driving with suspended license – 4
Motor vehicle accident – 3
University citation for speeding, no insurance and careless driving – 1
Service call – 5
Warrant served – 1
Report of vandalism to a vehicle – 1
Vandalism and larceny – 1
Report of vandalism/malicious mischief – 1
Possession of paraphernalia – 1
Information report – 1
Willful trespassing – 2
Fire alarm with the confiscation of paraphernalia – 1
Report of credit card fraud – 1