University crime report for winter intersession

University Police Department reports: Jan. 3 – Jan. 19

Petit larceny – 1

Larceny – 3

Report of a disturbance – 2

Report of lost property – 1

Driving with suspended license – 4

Motor vehicle accident – 3

University citation for speeding, no insurance and careless driving – 1

Service call – 5

Warrant served – 1

Report of vandalism to a vehicle – 1

Vandalism and larceny – 1

Report of vandalism/malicious mischief – 1

Possession of paraphernalia – 1

Information report – 1

Willful trespassing – 2

Fire alarm with the confiscation of paraphernalia – 1

Report of credit card fraud – 1