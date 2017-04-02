University receives 14 awards at journalism conference

Ole Miss students brought home six first-place wins and 14 awards in total at the Society of Professional Journalists Region 12 competition Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Daily Mississippian won first place for best daily newspaper and was a finalist for best affiliated website. The staff of The Daily Mississippian also placed in the online news reporting category for its coverage of the Occupy the Lyceum protest in fall 2016.

NewsWatch Ole Miss won the best television newscast competition. Payton Green and Lauren Layton won the television breaking news reporting competition. Former NewsWatch Station Manager Green was also a finalist in online feature reporting for his “Coming Out in the Christian South.”

“I cannot remember Ole Miss students doing better than they did in this year’s contest,” said Will Norton, dean of the Meek School of Journalism and New Media. “It is an amazing statement about the kind of work the Student Media Center has distributed this year. The Meek School congratulates students who were honored and expresses our gratitude and respect to those faculty who worked with them. We are proud of each of you.”

Region 12 includes universities from Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana. First place winners will move on to the national SPJ conference which will be announced in May, where they will compete against first-place winners in the other 11 regions.

“This weekend’s awards added to what has been a spectacular year for our student journalists,” said Patricia Thompson, Meek School assistant dean for student media. “Our students have been honored so often in the past few weeks it has been hard to keep track. The awards cover a wide range of content – news, features, sports, visuals, television, radio, multimedia. They work many hours each week to provide information for the campus and community, and they are getting great experience that has helped them land great jobs and internships.”

Photography editor Ariel Cobbert won the breaking news photography competition with her coverage of the Occupy the Ole Miss Lyceum protest in fall 2016.

Editor in chief Clara Turnage won the general news reporting competition for her article, “Confronting the Trust Deficit” which was published in spring 2016. Turnage was also the winner and a finalist in the feature writing competition for a an article written during an internship in summer 2016 and a profile published in fall 2016.

Managing editor Lana Ferguson was a finalist in the non-fiction magazine article category, “Taking Care of Their Own,” which was published in Mississippi Miracle. The Meek School of Journalism and New Media was a finalist in the student magazine category for that publication.

Sports editor Brian Scott Rippee was a finalist in the sports column writing category for his article, “Kelly leaves a legacy as one of the best.”

Illustrator Jake Thrasher was a finalist in the editorial cartoon competition for three of his cartoons published in 2016.

“I’m incredibly proud of the staff,” Turnage said. “They’ve all worked really hard this year and deserve these awards and more, in my opinion. I’ve been so honored to work with so many talented people, and even though no one works here just to get awards, it’s nice to have something to show for the long nights and early mornings.”