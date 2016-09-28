University releases safety warning after sexual assault reported

On September 17, 2016 at approximately 12:30 a.m., a white female in the area of Poole Drive and Chucky Mullins Drive entered a vehicle she believed to be a taxi. The female was held against her will and assaulted inside the vehicle before being released at approximately 3:00 a.m. in the area of Rebel Drive and Northgate Drive. Items belonging to the female were found on the north side of Jackson Avenue in the area of Sorority Row. The vehicle is described as a van or large SUV and the attacker is described as a bald African American male in his mid 30’s to mid 40’s. Those with information about this case are urged to call UPD at 662-915-4911 or email [email protected].

The UPD would also like to remind our community of a few safety tips when attending events.

Attend the event with a friend.

Do not accept an open drink from anyone.

Let a friend know what your plans are.

Call someone when you are leaving so they know when to expect you to arrive.

If you are alone, utilize Rebel Patrol (662-915-4911) to escort you.

UPD wants the community to know about the resources and support for those who experience violence in our community: visit umsafe.olemiss.edu