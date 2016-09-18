University releases statement on flag removal in stadium

University spokesman Jon Scott released a statement after University Police removed banned objects including poles and banners that students took into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

According to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium policies, banners and poles are not permitted in the stadium, except for those approved by Ole Miss Event Management.

Security personnel and ushers were instructed by officials in the Emergency Operations Center at the stadium to remove flags and signs that were raised, thereby obstructing the views of other fans. Banners and signs that violated the policy and had the potential to obstruct views were collected, regardless of the message on the sign.

Security officials and ushers were instructed to inform those with banners, flags and poles that they would be asked to leave the stadium if they did not relinquish the items.

Those with any other questions or concerns should contact the University Police Department at 662-915-7234 or [email protected] For more information about stadium policies, please visit http://www.olemisssports.com/facilities/ole-facilities-vhs-rules.html.