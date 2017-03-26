University wins big at Associated Press Media Editors conference

The university’s Student Media Center brought home 13 first place awards as well as two Best in Show awards at the Louisiana-Mississippi Associate Press Media Editors conference in Jackson.

The conference comprises nearly 300 entries from 10 colleges in 36 categories.

The Daily Mississippian won first place in the College General Excellence category and first place for college news website. Judges said of the general excellence entry, “This defines general excellence. Great content, strong design throughout. Excellent investigative piece, as well as a fun festival guide. Great job!”

Rebel Radio won the college radio sports, college radio news and college radio documentary categories and placed in college radio news, college radio sports, college radio feature and college radio feature divisions.

Rebel Radio’s Billy Rainey won the Best of Show in the radio division. Judges called his one of his entries “a terrific example of taking such a sensitive topic as sexual assault and making it vital for a college campus.”

Editor-in-chief of The Daily Mississippian Clara Turnage won Best of Show in the newspaper division. Judges called her entry “understated but emotionally powerful. Good topspin to move the story along. Tight but revealing bites. Strong, evocative verbs.”

The DM’s staff won the breaking/spot news division as well as the enterprise/investigative reporting, feature writing, sports enterprise/feature, personal columns and sports photos categories and placed in the college feature photos category.

NewsWatch Ole Miss won first place for its sportscast program and a documentary class production won in the documentary TV category. NewsWatch placed second and third in the College Newscast category and placed in the College TV news category.

In total, the university received 25 awards.