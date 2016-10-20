Wednesday practice report: Rebels continue preparation for LSU

It’s been tough sledding for Ole Miss football after its loss in Fayetteville last Saturday night. Hugh Freeze said earlier this week that he will find out a lot about his team in the face of adversity, and according to the fifth-year head coach, it is so far, so good in practice this week as the Rebels prepare to travel on the road to play LSU.

“I’m impressed with energy and desire to get better. We’ve gone some good-on-good both days, which has really been physical and helped us,” Freeze said. “We know this is going to be an extremely physical game, and you better practice like it.”

The Rebels will be facing a different defensive look than they did in their 38-17 win a year ago. The Tigers brought in Dave Aranda in the offseason from Wisconsin, where he spent the last three seasons coaching a Badger defense that regularly finished top five in the four major defensive statistical categories.

“Last year they were in an event front pretty much 90 percent of the time,” Freeze said. “Now they are quite a bit more odd-front and play a little bit more man, which fits their personnel.”

Freeze noted the change in defense has made the Tigers a bit more aggressive in their coverages.

“They don’t have to blitz a lot. Their front four can get to you. But it is different than last year,” Freeze said.

The Ole Miss receiving corps has faced and imposed its will on some good secondaries this year, including the likes of Florida State and Alabama, but Freeze said he thinks its toughest test yet in this 2016 season may come on Saturday night.

“I think they are the most talented we have faced and will be a great challenge for our receivers. Hopefully that motivates our guys in their one-on-one matchups,” Freeze said.

Drops were an uncharacteristic issue for the receiving corps last week. It cost itself some big plays and crucial conversions by dropping the football last week, and it is something Freeze is confident will be rectified this Saturday.

“You can tell they’re bothered by the fact that they had so many drops and just haven’t been who we are,” Freeze said. “I think they are ready to get back out and hopefully not have that happen again.”

On the other side of things, it’s another week in the SEC, meaning that Ole Miss will face a strong ground game led by one of the nation’s best in Leonard Fournette , who is complimented by another running back in Derrius Guice.

“All of their backs are good,” Freeze said. “They’re a little different in their own way. Guice definitely has that breakaway speed, not that the others don’t, but he seems to be a little bit faster and a little more elusive, yet physical. He’s a special back.”