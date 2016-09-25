This week in Oxford: Events to catch

Posted on Sep 25 2016
This week in Oxford….

Monday

4 p.m. – Boss Yourself: A Round-Table Discussion with Jacqueline Lee, editor-in-chief of Dime Magazine, with Cynthia Joyce as moderator – Overby Center Auditorium

4:30 p.m. – Sarahfest Happy Hour with Anne Freeman, Gina Sexton and Kit Thorn – Proud Larry’s

5 p.m. – Paul Freedman in conversation with John T. Edge – Off Square Books

7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler

7:30 p.m. – Monday Night Football – The Library

8:30 p.m. – Trivia Night – The Blind Pig

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee

Tuesday

5 p.m. – Thomas Mullen – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – Happy Hour with Bill Perry Jr. – Lamar Lounge

6 p.m. – Sarahfest reception with Claudia DeMonte in partnership with Oxford Art Crawl – Powerhouse Community Arts Center

8 p.m. – Maybelle’s Lovers – Shelter on Van Buren

9 p.m. – Destroyer – Proud Larry’s

Wednesday

5 p.m. – Bike Night – Locals

5 p.m. – Sarahfest presents artist talk with Libby Rowe – 120 Meek Hall

6 p.m. – Kelley Norris – Lamar Lounge

7 p.m. – Sarahfest presents “Endo What?” screening – Shelter on Van Buren

9 p.m. – Wingdings – Round Table

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee

9 p.m. – Sarahfest with Amy Levere, Will Sexton and Catfish Pie – Proud Larry’s

Thursday

4 p.m. – Sarahfest Libby Rowe Artist Exhibition and Performance – Meek Gallery at University of Mississippi

6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio: Robert Hicks – Off Square Books

8 p.m. – After Thacker: Michaela Ann with Ethan Crump – Shelter on Van Buren

9 p.m. – Wingdings – Round Table

9 p.m. – Burning Magnolias – Ajax

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee

9 p.m. – Sarahfest presents Jessica Lea Mayfield and Kate Teague – Proud Larry’s

Friday

9 p.m. – And the Echo – Proud Larry’s

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee