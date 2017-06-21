This weekend in Oxford: June 22-June 25

This week in Oxford:

Thursday

12 p.m. – Mary Ann Connell Book Signing – Oxford Lafayette Public Library

5 p.m. – Ken Wooten with Being Afraid of the Dark – Square Books

9 p.m. – The Heard – Proud Larry’s

10 p.m. – Boyd and Evans – Ajax Diner

Friday

7 p.m. – Music and Movies in the Park – Avent Park

7 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio – The Grove

7 p.m. – PoeTreats – Mugg Cakes

9 p.m. – Steve Gunn and Lee Ranaldo – Proud Larry’s

10 p.m. – Doc Prana – Ajax

Saturday

10 a.m. – University Museum Family Activity Day – UM Museum

6:30 p.m. – Governor’s Concert – The Grove

9:30 p.m. – The Lizzard Kings – Rooster’s Blues House

Sunday

5 p.m. – Summer Sunset Series: Blackwater Trio – The Grove