This weekend in Oxford: June 22-June 25

This week in Oxford:
Thursday
12 p.m. – Mary Ann Connell Book Signing – Oxford Lafayette Public Library
5 p.m. – Ken Wooten with Being Afraid of the Dark – Square Books
9 p.m. – The Heard – Proud Larry’s
10 p.m. – Boyd and Evans – Ajax Diner
Friday
7 p.m. – Music and Movies in the Park – Avent Park
7 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio – The Grove
7 p.m. – PoeTreats – Mugg Cakes
9 p.m. – Steve Gunn and Lee Ranaldo – Proud Larry’s
10 p.m. – Doc Prana – Ajax
Saturday
10 a.m. – University Museum Family Activity Day – UM Museum
6:30 p.m. – Governor’s Concert – The Grove
9:30 p.m. – The Lizzard Kings – Rooster’s Blues House
Sunday
5 p.m. – Summer Sunset Series: Blackwater Trio – The Grove