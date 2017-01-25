Who will be considered the best NBA players of all-time in 2030?

If somebody built the perfect basketball player body in a lab, it would probably look like Anthony Davis. He is quick, lean, long and can defend both the post as well as the perimeter. Davis’ physical gifts, as well as his skill set will earn him a spot in NBA immortality. Davis could very well end up higher or lower on this list in 2030 due to his history of injury. Health is the one thing that may keep “the Brow” from being an all-time great.