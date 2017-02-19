Word on the street: 2017 Oxford Film Festival

Assistant Lifestyles Editor Devna Bose visited the 2017 Oxford Film Festival and asked festival-goers about what they were most looking forward to, their favorite part of the festival and more.
“This is my first time attending the film festival, but I’ve been to Oxford many times. I love this little town. It has so much culture and brilliant minds. The fact that it hosts one of the most open-minded festivals you wouldn’t expect puts it on the radar of small towns that have worldwide impact,” Lena Stoeva said.
“I’m excited to see the FireMax community film premiere because I did the make up for it. I like seeing my work on screen,” Whitney Friday said.
“My favorite part of the festival are the short films because you don’t have an opportunity to see those normally,” Vance Justice said.
“I like the variety of all of the different genres they have,” Alison Kinnaman said.
“It’s awesome hospitality and kind people. They all have good smiles, and there are very intellectual-minded people here that are both local and out of town. The film festival is very impressive,” Waheed AlQawasmi said.
“You get a big-screen view of experimental and short films. It’s not some crummy little screen. I like the big screen,”
Marlow Dorrough said.