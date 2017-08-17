Word on the street: “What are you most excited about for the upcoming year?”

Posted on Aug 17 2017 - 2:15pm by Jacqueline Schlick
In this week’s Word on the Street, Ole Miss students talk about heading back to school and answer the question, “What are you most excited about for the upcoming year?”

Photo by: Jacqueline Schlick

“I’m most excited about starting a new year and getting closer to my degree. This year, I’ll be able to take more classes related to my major.”
DeOnna Eddington, sophomore criminal justice major from Southaven.

Photo by: Jacqueline Schlick

“I’m most excited about meeting new people and being in Oxford. The start of the year means I’m one step closer to achieving my goals.”
Zaughntaye Drown, freshman criminal justice major from Nesbit.

Photo by: Jacqueline Schlick

“I’m excited to get back into the swing of things and to have everyone back in Oxford and have fun! Making new memories is exciting to me.”
Madeline Durant, junior elementary education major from Naples, Florida.

Photo by: Jacqueline Schlick

“This year, I look forward to seeing a new side of myself, just as the university is taking a fresh look. Looking forward to enjoying the blend of classes and research along with the greenery of the campus. Also looking forward to welcoming all the freshmen and heartily inviting them to join this cool place where studies are the cream of the cup of coffee, which I call the university.”
Sushmita Challa, graduate electrical engineering major from Andhra Pradesh, India.

Photo by: Jacqueline Schlick

“This year will be a big year of change for me. But I’m most looking forward to hanging out with my group of friends and doing all the things I’ve come to love in Oxford the last couple years while also excelling academically and aiding in the growth of the community within the university and the city of Oxford as a whole.”
Melrick Poindexter, senior pre-pharmacy major from Clarksdale.

Photo by: Jacqueline Schlick

“I’m most excited to have everybody back in town.”
Will Buse, junior banking and finance major from Tupelo.