WR coach Lubick leaves Ole Miss for Baylor

Ole Miss thought it had filled out its coaching staff when it officially announced the hiring of Tray Scott as its defensive line coach, but it appears as if it will now have to make one more hire.

Newly named wide receivers coach Matt Lubick has accepted an offer to become the offensive coordinator at Baylor. Lubick was hired by Ole Miss right before Christmas. He came from Oregon where he was part of Mark Helfrich’s staff until Helfrich was fired at the end of the season.

Lubick was an assistant at Ole Miss during the Ed Orgeron regime and is known for being a strong recruiter. His stint at Ole Miss lasted roughly two weeks, and the Rebels will now look to replace the third assistant coach that has left the program to go elsewhere this offseason.