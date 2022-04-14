Ten seniors have been inducted into the University of Mississippi 2021-2022 Hall of Fame. Since 1930, this recognition has been considered one of the highest honors a student can receive at Ole Miss.

The 2021-2022 Hall of Fame inductees are sociology major Jon’na Bailey, biological science major Alexis “Brianna” Berry, public policy leadership and economics major Grace Louise Dragna, public policy leadership and integrated marketing communications major Ella Rose Endorf, pre-medical track public policy leadership major Madison Cecile Gordon, public policy leadership major Katelin Virginia Hayward, biochemistry major Reinhard Matthew Knerr, integrated marketing communications major Coleman Merrick McCool, public policy leadership major Ian Vaughn Pigg and economics and political science major Devan Devon Williams.

Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs, dean of students and interim director for fraternity and sorority life, said inductees can feel good knowing their accomplishments did not go unnoticed.

“Each of these students leaves a significant and lasting legacy here, and induction into the Hall of Fame is an important way of recognizing those contributions,” Marsh said.

Marsh added that the students recognize that they did not get to this place alone. He sees this recognition as a virtue.

“They recognize, however, that they were surrounded by a cadre of other students, faculty and staff who helped them to be successful, and that realization will serve them well throughout their careers,” Marsh said.

According to Marsh, the university is working to create a new Hall of Fame installation in the Gertrude Ford Ole Miss Student Union. The installation will display every inductee dating back to 1930.

To Williams, it is an honor to sit alongside these names.

“I have seen the great work that the people before me have done and also have further gone on to do after they have been inducted into the University of Mississippi Hall of Fame and it is nothing short of astounding,” Williams said. “I can’t put into words how honored I am to be given the same honor as many of the past great alumni of this university.”

Williams, who has served as the Interfraternity Council’s vice president and the UM Black Caucus’s president, is not done yet.

“This honor only further helps to motivate me to never stop pushing for what I believe in and also to strive to be nothing short of great,” he said.

Berry said she feels honored to be added to the list of names.

“To be honest, I was in complete shock when Brent Marsh first called me with the news. I’m pretty sure I even made him repeat it for me because I could not believe it the first time,” Berry said. “It is such an honor to join this legacy that allows for me to have an impact and meaning at this university for as long as it stands.”

Berry said she has dedicated the last four years to breaking barriers surrounding student-athletes and academic work. As a cheerleader, she said she has witnessed misconceptions first-hand.

“People see us as individuals who are at a university to do one job, our sport. They disconnect us from academic success and leadership positions through other organizations,” Berry said.

By adding her name to the Hall of Fame, Berry believes she is working to eliminate the disconnect.

“I exemplified that with time management one can do it all — be involved, excel in academics and thrive in their sport,” she said.

Endorf was also stunned by the news, which she said was “beyond (her) wildest dreams.”

Endorf, who serves as chief of staff of the Associated Student Body, said she is thankful for all the support she has received since coming to the university. She credits the people she has met with helping her become the person she wants to be.

“Coming here from Nebraska, I was nervous that I would have a hard time fitting in, let alone standing out, but I’ve benefited from incredible mentorship and had the opportunity to chase all of my goals while at Ole Miss,” she said.

Endorf said she is inspired by her fellow inductees.

“This is an award I will cherish for the rest of my life, and I could not be more honored to be part of the Hall of Fame,” she said.

Hayward emphasized the help she received from those around her.

“While my name may be on the plaque, I could not have achieved my accomplishments without the support of the faculty and staff in the Lott Leadership Institute and my advisors in the student union,” Hayward said.

Beyond her name on the new installation, Hayward, who has held several positions in ASB, hopes her legacy of positive change will live on after she graduates.

“I hope future leaders continue on this path of positive change and inclusion of all students who call this university home,” Hayward said.

McCool also acknowledged the support he received from people he has met on campus.

“During my time at Ole Miss, I have been surrounded by people who have put me in positions to make a difference and constantly challenged and built my character,” McCool said.

McCool said he never did anything during his college career with the end goal of receiving an award, though he appreciates the university’s effort to recognize outstanding students. McCool has also received five Emmy nominations for his work with Ole Miss Sports Productions.

“The sense of family that is present around Ole Miss and the Oxford community has built me into the person I am today,” he said

Knerr shares this appreciation for his Ole Miss family, particularly the new friends and mentors he has met.

“I was exposed to new ways of thinking and diverse backgrounds, and really just pushed to grow throughout my entire journey,” Knerr said.

Knerr serves as president of Hill County Roots and was recently named a 2022 Goldwater Scholar. He said being inducted into the Hall of Fame is one of his proudest moments as an Ole Miss student.

“I’m honored to be inducted because it shines a light on all of the encouragement, constructive criticism, challenges and support I’ve received as an Ole Miss Rebel,” Knerr said.

To Dragna being inducted reaffirms everything she’s been working toward. Dragna has held office in the ASB and is a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College.

“I’m so grateful to have this connection to the university that has come to mean so much to me over the past four years,” Dragna said.

She, like all of the other inductees, said she feels honored to be included in a prestigious group of students.

“It’s a humbling experience to be surrounded by so many students who have made a profound impact on this university through community service, leadership and academics,” Dragna said.