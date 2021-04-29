The University of Mississippi inducted 10 students into the 2021 Hall of Fame in person on Friday, April 9, one of the most prestigious honors a UM student can receive.

The inductees were selected by a committee in accordance with policy developed by the Associated Student Body. Selections are based on outstanding contributions in all aspects of campus life.

This year’s Hall of Fame members included Shelby D’Amico, a public policy leadership major; Harrison McKinnis, a chemical engineering major; Robert Wasson, a chemical engineering major, all from Madison; Victoria Green, a pharmaceutical sciences major from Canton; Asia Harden, an integrated marketing communications major from Greenville, MS; Swetha Manivannan, an international studies and spanish major from Collierville, TN; Joshua Mannery, a political science major from Jackson; Gianna Schuetz, a managerial finance and theatre arts major from Huntsville, Alabama; and Robert “Cade” Slaughter, a public policy leadership and integrated marketing communications major and Madison Thornton, a public policy leadership and biological sciences major, both from Hattiesburg.

All of the inductees are members of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College.

Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students, said that 2021 inductees are individuals who have positively impacted the campus community by being “remarkable leaders, learners and community servants.”

“These 10 students were humble and gracious in their acceptance, which reinforced that the committee made great decisions in accepting them,” Marsh said. “These are students who excel academically, serve their communities and take on leadership roles – not to add another line to their resumes, but to make a difference in the world around them.”

Schuetz accredits her accomplishments to her teachers, advisors, administrators and peers for helping her become the person she is today.

“I am humbled to be recognized for this award alongside nine other amazing individuals and some of my dearest friends,” Schuetz said. “The University of Mississippi has given me so much and I will forever be grateful.”

Green believes this honor would not have been possible if she did not have the love and support of the people in her life.

“Being inducted into the University of Mississippi’s Hall of Fame is a moment that I will cherish forever,” Green said. “Without God, my family, friends, professors and everyone else I’ve encountered the past four years of my collegiate experience, this opportunity would not have been possible.”

Thornton said she is humbled to be recognized alongside her peers. She called being inducted into the Hall of Fame an “honor and a blessing.”

“I am so thankful to everyone who helped me become who I am today and to Ole Miss for the best four years,” Thornton said.

Slaughter said being inducted into the Hall of Fame is an “incredibly humbling honor, one that truly summarizes his incredible experiences.”

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame shows how people have so selflessly invested in me,” Slaughter said. “That is the unique thing about this place and these people. They leave you better than they found you, and you leave behind a forever home.”