Slaughter’s father, though not an alumni university, raised him to be an Ole Miss football fan. When his father died during Slaughter’s senior year of high school, he knew that attending the university was something that he would have wanted.

“Once he passed away, it was like this is a hardship I’m going through, but in a way, he had always trained me for that next step and really instilled that love for Ole Miss in me, even though he didn’t go to school here,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter’s campaign for Mr. Ole Miss focused on the idea of the university being a home for its students. His campaign slogan was “This is Home,” and he wanted to emphasize the idea that the college experience and campus becomes a place that acts as a home away from home for many students, especially those in their first-year.