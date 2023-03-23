The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts will host a “20th Anniversary Gala,” marking a full-circle moment for the celebrated Oxford institution on Saturday, March 25.

The evening will be headlined by eight-time Grammy Award winners Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. of The 5th Dimension and will be led by Oscar winner and longtime University of Mississippi contributor Morgan Freeman, who will serve as master of ceremonies, just as he did in 2003.

“20 years! Hard to believe time moves so fast,” Freeman said to the Daily Mississippian. “The University of Mississippi is the linchpin of my pride in being a Mississippian. It is the vanguard of those working to keep Mississippi on the edge of progressive thinking.”

Almost 20 years to the day, the Ford Center opened its doors with an inaugural gala, hosted by former university Chancellor Robert C. Khayat.

The “20th Anniversary Gala” seeks to represent the Ford Center’s mission, honoring what came before while highlighting what lies ahead, in both arts and academia.

“The Ford Center is a cultural treasure, the premier entertainment venue of the region, that makes life more meaningful by offering experiences in the performing arts,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said in an interview with Ole Miss News.

In honoring the past, the gala evening will recognize Sam and Mary Haskell with the Concerto Award for their longtime patronage to the organization.

“We are very grateful to (Ford Center director) Julia Aubrey and the Ford Foundation for selecting us,” Sam Haskell said in an interview with SuperTalk Mississippi.

The couple, both of whom are university alumni, have been avid supporters of the Ford Center since its founding. Following a substantial initial endowment, they have remained active in aiding the institution and will be only the third recipients of the award.

“So to thank them, we are bringing all our friends and putting on a big concert that will hopefully raise more money for the arts and scholarships for kids who are interested in (the arts),” Sam Haskell said.

Mary Haskell will also perform in the ceremony, alongside other guests, including Tony and Emmy winner Christine Baranski and Chancellors Artist in Residence and L.G. Fant Chair holder Bruce Levingston.

“The Ford Center is one of the grandest jewels in the crown of the performing arts at the University of Mississippi,” Levingston said to the Daily Mississippian. “Each time I play or hear a performance there, I am reminded how fortunate we are to have such an exquisite world-class hall in our community and state.”

All performers will be supported by the Mississippians Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Michael Worthy.

While showcasing all the Ford Center has to offer culturally, the event will also showcase all the Ford Center has to offer technically, serving as its biggest event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(The pandemic) presented a silver lining, because during the downtime we were able to work on bigger projects, such as work on a new LED lighting system. We refinished the stage floor, and we moved our sound system toward the back to open up better seating in the orchestra,” Aubrey said.

These refurbishments are paid for in large part by the Ford Foundation, which remains the primary benefactor in allowing the Ford Center to operate year-round.

“The Ford Foundation has given us the opportunity to bring joy, reflection, connectivity, social relevance and entertainment to our audiences,” Aubrey said.

The Ford Center has continuously checked these boxes throughout two-decades in Oxford, hosting a wide-range of events, from the 2008 Presidential Debate to the 60 Years of Integration ceremony in 2022.

This interlocking between entertainment and enlightenment is the basis on which the institution operates, and hopes to continue operating, providing a sanctum for artistic and academic expression.

“It’s rare we have something that doesn’t entertain somebody, and often it’s lots of people,” Aubrey said.

In addition to the “20th Anniversary Gala,” the Ford Center will produce Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” this summer, where Aubrey will serve as artistic director.

The production recently held open auditions, with the show aiming to include performers of all ages, serving as a community-engagement project for the Ford Center, the University of Mississippi and the greater Oxford community.

The history of Ford Center will also be detailed in an upcoming book, “20 Years of History, Stories, and Performances: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts.”

The book, co-edited by Aubrey, will be available for purchase at the gala event, bridging the past, present and future of the Oxford cultural touchstone, a legacy that hopes to endure far beyond 20 years.

Aubrey remains optimistic for the Ford Center’s values and purpose, indicating one does not have to look far to have life-changing cultural opportunities knocking on their door.

“I encourage individuals, especially students, to take advantage of all that is offered by the Ford Center,” Aubrey said. “There are artists that one would pay high ticket prices to see, right here in Oxford for a fraction of the cost.”

The “20th Anniversary Gala” will take place Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ford Center. Tickets for the gala are sold out.

The Ford Center operates year-round. Information and tickets for upcoming events can be found on the center’s website.

“Stories of the Present” is the third part of a three-part series covering the past, present and future of the Gertrude C. Ford Center.