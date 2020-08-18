The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the newest 2020 football schedule on Monday with Ole Miss facing the Florida Gators for the first game of the season at home on Sept. 26.

At the beginning of the month, conferences such as the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed their fall seasons until spring because of coronavirus concerns. Only three of the Power Five conferences will play a fall season, including the SEC, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the Big-12.

In July, the SEC Championship game, originally scheduled for Dec. 5, was pushed back to Dec. 19 and will now be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here is the revised 2020 football season for the Rebels:

Sept. 26: Florida at Ole Miss

Oct. 3: Ole Miss at Kentucky

Oct. 10: Alabama at Ole Miss

Oct. 17: Ole Miss at Arkansas

Oct. 24: Auburn at Ole Miss

Oct. 31: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Nov. 7: Bye week. No game.

Nov. 14: South Carolina at Ole Miss

Nov. 21: Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Nov. 28: Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Dec. 5: Ole Miss at LSU

Additional information such as ticket information and attendance at home games will be announced soon.