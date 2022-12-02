<h2><h2 data-elementor-setting-key="title" data-pen-placeholder="Type Here..." style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: var( --e-global-typography-primary-font-weight ); font-family: var( --e-global-typography-primary-font-family ), Sans-serif;"><i>It' been a hell of a year. Let's review.<\/i> <\/h2><\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t<h2>January 1 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC9618-2-copy-1.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC9618-2-copy-1.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC9618-2-copy-1-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC9618-2-copy-1-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC9618-2-copy-1-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC9618-2-copy-1-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC9618-2-copy-1-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>The Ole Miss football team prepares to face Baylor in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>January 30, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSCF0406.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSCF0406.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSCF0406-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSCF0406-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSCF0406-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSCF0406-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSCF0406-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>University of Mississippi guard Lashonda Monk dribbles down the court during a game against Georgia. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>February 20, 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSC4476-3.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSC4476-3.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSC4476-3-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSC4476-3-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSC4476-3-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSC4476-3-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/DSC4476-3-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>University of Mississippi pitcher Hunter Elliot warms up during a game against Charleston Southern. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>February 24, 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF3422.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF3422.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF3422-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF3422-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF3422-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF3422-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF3422-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Professor Craig Morris gives his perspective on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during an ISS 352: Advanced Analytics II class. Many classes at the University of Mississippi adjusted their plans to discuss the impacts and ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo by HG Biggs<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>February 26, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF1647-2.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF1647-2.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF1647-2-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF1647-2-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF1647-2-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF1647-2-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF1647-2-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>The University of Mississippi's annual dance marathon fundraiser, Rebelthon, raised $227,148.08 for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>March 4, 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/IMG_6328-2.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/IMG_6328-2.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/IMG_6328-2-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/IMG_6328-2-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/IMG_6328-2-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/IMG_6328-2-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/IMG_6328-2-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity performs at the Battle of the Greeks Step Show, as a part of the Black Alumni Reunion weekend. Photo by Jacob Smith. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>March 8, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1800" height="1200" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0236-3.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0236-3.jpg 1800w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0236-3-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0236-3-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0236-3-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0236-3-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0236-3-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0236-3-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1800px) 100vw, 1800px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Alex Mabry (left) celebrates after hearing the announcement that the referendum to increase the Student Activity Fee from $5 per semester to $2 per credit hour had passed. Photo by HG Biggs<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>March 11, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0678-2.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0678-2.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0678-2-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0678-2-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0678-2-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0678-2-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0678-2-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Ole Miss baseball team captain Tim Elko rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Oral Roberts. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>March 23, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0006.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0006.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0006-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0006-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0006-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0006-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/DSCF0006-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Gas prices at the Chevron gas station on University Avenue in Oxford. Photo by HG Biggs<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>April 2, 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF1772.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF1772.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF1772-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF1772-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF1772-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF1772-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF1772-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>The UM Gospel Choir performs at the "Lynching in America" memorial dedication on the grounds of the Lafayette County Courthouse. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>April 12, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/IMG_9959.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/IMG_9959.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/IMG_9959-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/IMG_9959-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/IMG_9959-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/IMG_9959-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/IMG_9959-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Senior risk management and insurance major Cade Odom was named the first ever Mr. University. Photo by Sophia Jaramillo. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>April 14, 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1536" height="863" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/UCIMG-2197-3-1536x863-1.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/UCIMG-2197-3-1536x863-1.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/UCIMG-2197-3-1536x863-1-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/UCIMG-2197-3-1536x863-1-1024x575.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/UCIMG-2197-3-1536x863-1-768x432.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/UCIMG-2197-3-1536x863-1-750x421.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/UCIMG-2197-3-1536x863-1-1140x641.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1536px) 100vw, 1536px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>University of Mississippi juniors Jilkiah Bryant and Andy Flores were awarded the Truman Scholarship. Photo courtesy: Logan Kirkland\/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>April 23, 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF2160.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF2160.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF2160-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF2160-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF2160-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF2160-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/DSCF2160-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Maggie Rose performs in front of a large crowd on the Double Decker main stage. The Double Decker Arts Festival returned to Oxford and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022 after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>April 30, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="2331" height="1554" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF0490.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF0490.jpg 2331w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF0490-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF0490-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF0490-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF0490-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF0490-2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF0490-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/DSCF0490-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 2331px) 100vw, 2331px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Drag queen Deva Station, who was named Miss Gay America 2018, performs at the Oxford Pride drag show at the Lyric. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>May 7, 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1707" height="2560" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/unnamed-scaled.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/unnamed-scaled.jpg 1707w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/unnamed-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/unnamed-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/unnamed-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/unnamed-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/unnamed-1365x2048.jpg 1365w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/unnamed-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/unnamed-1140x1710.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1707px) 100vw, 1707px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>The class of 2022 said their final goodbyes to the University of Mississippi at the annual spring convocation ceremony. Photo by HG Biggs<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>June 26, 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A90F15A4-8852-4D1F-B5AF-A58CB51B4C10.jpeg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A90F15A4-8852-4D1F-B5AF-A58CB51B4C10.jpeg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A90F15A4-8852-4D1F-B5AF-A58CB51B4C10-300x200.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A90F15A4-8852-4D1F-B5AF-A58CB51B4C10-1024x682.jpeg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A90F15A4-8852-4D1F-B5AF-A58CB51B4C10-768x512.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A90F15A4-8852-4D1F-B5AF-A58CB51B4C10-750x500.jpeg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A90F15A4-8852-4D1F-B5AF-A58CB51B4C10-1140x760.jpeg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates after defeating Oklahoma in the College World Series Final. Photo courtesy: Joshua McCoy\/Ole Miss Athletics. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>July 2, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="2048" height="1365" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/07\/IMG_5072.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/07\/IMG_5072.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/07\/IMG_5072-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/07\/IMG_5072-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/07\/IMG_5072-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/07\/IMG_5072-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/07\/IMG_5072-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/07\/IMG_5072-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 2048px) 100vw, 2048px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Hundreds of people gathered at Oxford City Hall to rally against the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Photo by Marlene Middleton. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>July 25, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="848" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/Dean-Photoshoot-05.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/Dean-Photoshoot-05.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/Dean-Photoshoot-05-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/Dean-Photoshoot-05-1024x678.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/Dean-Photoshoot-05-768x509.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/Dean-Photoshoot-05-750x497.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/Dean-Photoshoot-05-1140x755.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Ethel Young Scurlock was named the new dean of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College. Scurlock is the first Black female dean of the SMBHC. Photo by Ashton Summers. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>August 9, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1443" height="1014" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A5467184-B7D1-422F-8191-8CCB79948DCA.jpeg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A5467184-B7D1-422F-8191-8CCB79948DCA.jpeg 1443w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A5467184-B7D1-422F-8191-8CCB79948DCA-300x211.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A5467184-B7D1-422F-8191-8CCB79948DCA-1024x720.jpeg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A5467184-B7D1-422F-8191-8CCB79948DCA-768x540.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A5467184-B7D1-422F-8191-8CCB79948DCA-750x527.jpeg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/A5467184-B7D1-422F-8191-8CCB79948DCA-1140x801.jpeg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1443px) 100vw, 1443px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. converses with officers in the courtroom during a court recess at his bond hearing. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>August 20, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="955" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1096.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1096.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1096-300x224.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1096-1024x764.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1096-768x573.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1096-750x560.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1096-1140x851.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Phi Mu actives celebrate as they embrace their bid day buddies when the potential new members ran home to the sorority house. The University of Mississippi welcomed the largest freshman class in history to campus in August, and many of those freshman women were on campus for bid day. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>August 26, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1912.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1912.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1912-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1912-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1912-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1912-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/DSCF1912-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>The Band CAMINO performs at The Lyric in Oxford. Photo by HG Biggs<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>September 3, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="2560" height="1707" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/31335BD3-7869-4529-894A-FB85E8513E79-scaled.jpeg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/31335BD3-7869-4529-894A-FB85E8513E79-scaled.jpeg 2560w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/31335BD3-7869-4529-894A-FB85E8513E79-300x200.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/31335BD3-7869-4529-894A-FB85E8513E79-1024x683.jpeg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/31335BD3-7869-4529-894A-FB85E8513E79-768x512.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/31335BD3-7869-4529-894A-FB85E8513E79-1536x1024.jpeg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/31335BD3-7869-4529-894A-FB85E8513E79-2048x1365.jpeg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/31335BD3-7869-4529-894A-FB85E8513E79-750x500.jpeg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/31335BD3-7869-4529-894A-FB85E8513E79-1140x760.jpeg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 2560px) 100vw, 2560px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues sacks Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson during Ole Miss football's season opener against Troy. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>September 22, 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="2560" height="1707" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/DSC7276-scaled.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/DSC7276-scaled.jpg 2560w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/DSC7276-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/DSC7276-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/DSC7276-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/DSC7276-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/DSC7276-2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/DSC7276-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/DSC7276-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 2560px) 100vw, 2560px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Lydia Robbins celebrates her win as the next Miss Ole Miss with two of her supporters. Photo by Fletcher Canup. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>October 1, 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/IMG_1112-2.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/IMG_1112-2.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/IMG_1112-2-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/IMG_1112-2-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/IMG_1112-2-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/IMG_1112-2-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/IMG_1112-2-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>James Meredith was recognized on the 60th anniversary of integration at the University of Mississippi during the halftime of Ole Miss's homecoming game against Kentucky. Photo by Fletcher Canup. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>October 1, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/IMG_0242-2.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/IMG_0242-2.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/IMG_0242-2-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/IMG_0242-2-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/IMG_0242-2-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/IMG_0242-2-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/IMG_0242-2-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Justice for Jay Lee supporters tailgate in the Grove. Photo by Fletcher Canup. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>October 14, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/7029C2FC-683D-4255-A2F9-5D3D9A63CF0F-12863-00000B83AF0644EC.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/7029C2FC-683D-4255-A2F9-5D3D9A63CF0F-12863-00000B83AF0644EC.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/7029C2FC-683D-4255-A2F9-5D3D9A63CF0F-12863-00000B83AF0644EC-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/7029C2FC-683D-4255-A2F9-5D3D9A63CF0F-12863-00000B83AF0644EC-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/7029C2FC-683D-4255-A2F9-5D3D9A63CF0F-12863-00000B83AF0644EC-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/7029C2FC-683D-4255-A2F9-5D3D9A63CF0F-12863-00000B83AF0644EC-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/7029C2FC-683D-4255-A2F9-5D3D9A63CF0F-12863-00000B83AF0644EC-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Ole Miss guard TJ Caldwell leaps over three teammates during the dunk contest at Square Jam. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>October 15, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/DSC1518.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/DSC1518.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/DSC1518-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/DSC1518-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/DSC1518-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/DSC1518-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/DSC1518-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A lone fan rushes the field during the fourth quarter of Ole Miss's game against Auburn. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>October 23, 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="2048" height="1489" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/Pageant-Shoot-4.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/Pageant-Shoot-4.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/Pageant-Shoot-4-300x218.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/Pageant-Shoot-4-1024x745.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/Pageant-Shoot-4-768x558.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/Pageant-Shoot-4-1536x1117.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/Pageant-Shoot-4-120x86.jpg 120w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/Pageant-Shoot-4-750x545.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/Pageant-Shoot-4-1140x829.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 2048px) 100vw, 2048px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption> Ally Hopper is crowned the 74th Miss University. Photo by Ashton Summers. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>November 1, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1219.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1219.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1219-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1219-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1219-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1219-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1219-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Don Waller, playing Cinderella's Prince, and Parker Viator, playing Rapunzel's Prince, rehearse the song "Agony" for the University of Mississippi\u2019s Theatre and Film program's production of "Into the Woods". Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>November 1, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="877" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC_2321-2.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC_2321-2.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC_2321-2-300x206.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC_2321-2-1024x702.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC_2321-2-768x526.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC_2321-2-750x514.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSC_2321-2-1140x781.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>The lead singer of School Drugs performing at the Skating South documentary premiere at the Oxford Skate Park. Photo by Ashlynn Payne. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>November 9, 2022:<\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="1096" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1904.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1904.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1904-300x257.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1904-1024x877.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1904-768x658.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1904-750x642.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF1904-1140x976.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>Priscilla Gillon-Fischer, Kydn Hoey, Daniel Buford, Dontrell Frazier, and Austin Williams help load a car with Love Packs outside Oxford Middle School to be distributed to other Oxford schools on the morning. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>November 19, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="2560" height="1920" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/IMG_4044-1-scaled.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/IMG_4044-1-scaled.jpg 2560w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/IMG_4044-1-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/IMG_4044-1-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/IMG_4044-1-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/IMG_4044-1-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/IMG_4044-1-2048x1536.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/IMG_4044-1-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/IMG_4044-1-1140x855.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/IMG_4044-1-600x450.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 2560px) 100vw, 2560px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>A line begins to wrap around Dunkin' Donuts at 4 a.m. as the new Oxford location prepares to open. Photo by Violet Jira. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t<h2>November 24, 2022: <\/h2>\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img width="1280" height="853" src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF0480.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF0480.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF0480-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF0480-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF0480-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF0480-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/11\/DSCF0480-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" \/>\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>The end of Ole Miss's 2022 football season was overshadowed by speculations that head coach Lane Kiffin might leave to take a new coaching job at Auburn. Those concerns were dispelled on Nov. 26 when Kiffin confirmed plans to sign a contract extension and remain at Ole Miss. Photo by HG Biggs. <\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>