As the Ford Center celebrates its 20th anniversary this season, Broadway’s “Anastasia” delighted the audience with a dazzling performance on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Ford Center.

“Anastasia” explores a mythology that has persisted for more than 100 years: Grand Duchess Anastasia’s miraculous survival. Capturing a turning point in Russia’s history, the play begins in 1918 with the massacre of the final imperial dynasty, the Romanov family, by Bolshevik revolutionaries.

The production follows the journey of Anya, a young orphan who suffers from amnesia. Anya seeks to connect with her past as she sets out on a journey to discover if she is the one and only surviving member of the royal Romanov family, Anastasia.

“Fans of the original 20th Century Fox flick (who call themselves ‘Fanastasias’) will surely be satisfied with the offering, while those who skipped the cartoon should realize this isn’t the fairy tale fluff they might have initially assumed it to be,” NBC News said in a review of the Broadway production.

Broadway’s fairy tale is based on the 1997 animated musical film of the same name and includes the iconic songs “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December.” The production also borrows elements from the 1956 live-action version starring Ingrid Bergman and Yul Brynner.

However, the play introduces over 20 new musical numbers to the soundtrack, making Anastasia a production of its own.

Broadway’s new adaptation gives a stronger sense of strength and confidence to Anya’s character to portray her as a modern woman capable of shaping her own destiny, whether she discovers that she is a peasant or a princess at the end of the tale.

The reimagined historical epic is brought to life by composer Stephen Flaherty’s lively score and lyricist Lynn Aherens’s impassioned songs with a Russian twist, offering a deeper connection to the cultural and historical quality. Terrence McNally’s book ventures into a world that exists outside the bounds of the historical record and dives into a realm of fantasy.

“Captivating, beautifully staged, and emotionally vital. Anastasia hits the sweet spot!” the Hollywood Reporter said.

Alexander Dodge’s scenic design ventures beyond the boundaries of realism and seeks to dramatize natural elements of the production in order to create nuances across the play’s scenes.

A stark contrast is presented between the two acts; while the landscape in Russia is flashed with a hue of scarlet red, the central characters’ time in Paris is captivated by bright cherry blossoms and imposing windows.

“Broadway’s Anastasia was such a magical evening! The ball gowns and realistic snow made the set look amazing,” Rebekah Ball, a sophomore psychology major at the University of Mississippi, said.

Accompanied by a live orchestra, the musical transported the audience to a euphoric realm of exploration and self-discovery.

“Anastasia” has been nominated for numerous prestigious awards, including two Tony Awards and nine Drama Desk Awards, making it a successful hit in its tour across the United States.

“Anastasia is the real thing! Fantastic, intelligent, well-crafted, and exhilarating, Anastasia deserves a coronation!” The Wall Street Journal said.

Broadway’s “Anastasia” proves to be a production filled with romance, adventure, dynamic characters and excitement for all ages.