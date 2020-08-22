I think we can all agree that the word “unprecedented” has become insufferable, so I apologize for the headline. Sometimes, though, overused words are truly the only descriptor that can encapsulate moments like this.

For over a century, The Daily Mississippian has served the University of Mississippi and the Oxford community in the best way it could, and until the last decade, that way has been in print. However, as times and technology have changed, so has the DM. That being said, this year will mark another change in the way the DM serves you.

Last year, our motto was “Digital First,” and that will continue to be our mission. With students and other community members unable to witness the university for what it is and what happens, The Daily Mississippian will become a window for them.

For this fall semester, the DM will print only one physical newspaper a week. Besides the first week of classes, papers will come out on Thursdays and can be found in the same places you would always find them. Though we do not know if this change will be permanent, we do believe it is the best choice to keep our staff safe and still provide adequate coverage to Oxford and the university community.

It’s no secret that local newsrooms are struggling during the current pandemic, and The Daily Mississippian is no exception. In addition to cutting days we print newspapers, we have cut our staff numbers, which is probably the most difficult decision I have made as editor so far. However, this will allow our writers to build better relationships with sources and specialize in their field of choice.

Though the print paper is no longer daily, The Daily Mississippian still is. We will post daily on our website, thedmonline.com, like we always have.

While I mourn the late nights in the Student Media Center with our entire staff, I am still very excited to share news with our audience in the way they want it: online. The pandemic has forced us to expand our thinking when it comes to telling the stories that keep the university accountable and reflect the students that make UM what it is.

Is it a hard task with a lofty goal? Yes. But the same can be said of the challenges DM editors have faced for decades, and the 2020 staff is unafraid to approach the challenges that have been put before us. So I encourage you to follow along as we learn how to serve you the best we can.

Along with our weekly print paper, we — as always — can be found on Twitter (@thedm_news), Instagram (@thedailymississippian) and our daily newsletter subscription on thedmonline.com.

Yours Truly,

Eliza Noe, editor-in-chief

dmeditor@gmail.com