The Rebs are still hot from winning the College World Series this past summer, and they are gearing up for the 2023 season. However, as fall ball has come to an end, it’s about time for the Ole Miss baseball players to go home for the holidays, including pitcher Josh Mallitz.

A Tampa, Fla., native, Mallitz understands the significance of valuable time with family and plans to head south for warmer weather over Thanksgiving break.

Before coming to college, Mallitz typically would travel with his extended family. But Mallitz said that since being in college, he’s had more traditional Thanksgivings.

Mallitz said that although he does not have a set plan this Thanksgiving, he hopes to go to St. Louis, Mo., at some point over the holiday to spend time with his girlfriend and her family.

“If not, I’ll be spending it in Tampa with my family, and it will be more of a low-key Thanksgiving,” he said.

Malitz enjoys all of the stereotypical Thanksgiving foods such as turkey, honey baked ham, stuffing, green beans and mashed potatoes, but like anyone, he has his favorite.

“My favorite Thanksgiving food is definitely creamed corn. It’s my go-to, and I’m always going back for seconds and thirds,” he said.

Obviously, Ole Miss baseball had an incredible season last year, and Mallitz is able to give insight into what the spring is going to look like for the Rebels in Swayze.

“I’m so excited for the spring,” Mallitz said. “We have a lot of young talent this year, also some great returning guys and a really good coaching staff.”

Mallitz also explained that the baseball locker room has been updated and transformed since the National Championship, consisting of banners, equipment, posters and even murals.

“This really helps bring up the morale of the team,” he said. “I can’t wait to be back in Swayze with a huge crowd watching us.”

Although Mallitz is unsure of which state he is going to be spending Thanksgiving in this year, he is happy to have a short, much-needed break from baseball to be able to eat creamed corn and spend valuable time with friends and family.