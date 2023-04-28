In the auditorium of the student union, the Associated Student Body held their second formal senate assembly Tuesday, April 25. ASB swore in nominees and voted for a new president pro tempore.

The president pro tempore presides over other senators and is responsible for signing legislation and swearing in new senators.

The senate heard nominations from the Legislative Council, the Department of Justice, the Department of Treasury, the Secretary’s Department and the President’s cabinet.

During the period of nomination, senators were able to question nominees and debate on which students to accept. The questioning period is intended for the legislative branch to have their check on the other two branches and voice any concerns that they might have with the nominees.

Vice President Mason Greenwald stressed the importance of having this system in place.

“This process is absolutely vital to having checks and balances on our organization as well as to get to work in an official capacity over the summer,” Greenwald said.

The Legislative Council had nine nominees, all of whom were confirmed and sworn in.

The Department of Justice had 14 nominees. Senator Taylor Kelly asked the group of nominees to share with the assembly what they were most excited for during their upcoming term. After their responses, the nominees were all approved and sworn in.

The Department of Treasury had 18 nominees all confirmed and sworn in. The Secretary’s Department had 10 nominees, all of whom were confirmed and sworn in. President Welch’s cabinet had 14 nominees that were confirmed and sworn in.

The election of president pro tempore took place after the period of committee nominations. Senators Taylor Kelly, Hannah Watts and Hayden Pierce were nominated. Pierce declined the nomination.

After a lengthy debate, senators voted. Hannah Watts won president pro tempore with 55% of the vote.

Watts shared how grateful she was to receive the winning vote.

“I feel so honored to have been chosen by my peers to serve the student body in this way,” Watts said. “I am looking forward to a productive year in the ABS senate and working alongside this great group of student leaders with Vice President Greenwald.”

Ashlynn Payne contributed reporting.