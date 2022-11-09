It’s finally that time of the football season that every Ole Miss Rebel has been waiting for — the Alabama game. A game of this magnitude cannot go without a playlist of its own.

Here are a few songs to help Rebel fans prepare for the big fight between the Landsharks and the Crimson Tide on Saturday:

“I Hate Alabama” — Conner Smith

No song puts it better than the ballad banger from country upcomer Conner Smith. I’ll be keeping this one on a loop until kickoff in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” — Journey

True Rebel fans never stop believing it is their year to tear down the Crimson Tide. Journey was talking directly to Ole Miss Rebel fans. This song was written especially for us.

“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“This one is for the champions,” Nas X sings on this hype track. Any Rebel fan can instantly relate to this one for this line alone.

“The Champion” — Carrie Underwood & Ludacris

Yes, Carrie Underwood, we are the champions … or at least, we will be.

“All I Do Is Win” — DJ Khaled, T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross

Other than LSU’s win, the Rebs have gone undefeated this season. Though I’m sure Alabama will put on an interesting show, we all know who really deserves the win. And besides, LSU was able to defeat the Crimson Tide, too.

“History” — Lauren Alaina

History will indeed be made when Ole Miss takes on Alabama. It’s comeback season. They definitely will be remembering our names, as the country star puts it.

“… Ready For It?” — Taylor Swift

They won’t be ready for it, but we sure will be with “The Music Industry,” herself, by our side. Ole Miss will share its own rendition of Swift’s “Reputation” album on game day. Just call it “Reputation (Ole Miss’ Version).”

“We Will Rock You” — Queen

How do I do the “at” symbol in a playlist? I want to tag Alabama Football to let them know that we are, in fact, going to rock them.

“Hotty Toddy” — Josh Abbott Band

Ole Miss is known for having “Hotty Toddy” as its catchphrase. It flows well, holds a cool rhyme — what more could you want? Meanwhile, Alabama is out here telling people to roll tide. Like, what does that even mean? How does one fold off-brand red? Personally, I just do not get it.

“So What” — P!nk

Hopefully, Ole Miss will take home that game day trophy on Saturday, but regardless of what happens, we know that we are still the best. We lost? So what? We’re still rock stars!