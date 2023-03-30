In 1993, the University of Mississippi’s Center for the Study of Southern Culture partnered with Square Books in an effort to bring attention to the accomplishments of writers within the community.

The Oxford Conference for the Book has been a fruitful and ever expanding staple of the city’s literary community ever since.

The conference, while certainly a celebration of powerful stories, does not limit itself to writers. Editors, professors, scholars and other job titles are acknowledged throughout the three-day celebration of literature. Among those participating are Ace Atkins, Nic Brown, Anjali Enjeti, Jonathan Escoffery, Ralph Eubanks, Julian Herbert, James Hoch, Beverly Lowry, Deesha Philyaw, Charlie Parr and Michael X. Wang.

Conference director James G. Thomas emphasized the level of inclusivity within the event, allowing for all great art to be recognized.

“It’s great to know someone on the page and then to meet them in person,” Thomas said. “Knowing these people is the real reward.”

Thomas has served as the conference director since 2015 and served as an employee at Square Books in 1993 during the event’s conception.

Aside from serving as the head of the organization, Thomas is also the University of Mississippi’s associate director for publications within the Center for the Study of Southern Culture. His work as an editor and writing professor lends itself to the themes lying at the core of this annual event.

Thomas made sure to highlight the potential impact that the conference could have on the community, specifically students. He insists that having experiences like this with a vast array of fellow artists is an incredible opportunity for growth as a creative individual.

With this in mind, the organizers try to accommodate younger attendees by scheduling appropriately around the school week.

“Introducing these opportunities to students outside of the classroom is important,” Thomas said. “You become one with the community.”

The program officially began with an Authors’ Party on Wednesday, March 29, welcoming the dozens of authors being celebrated this year.

Thursday and Friday will be filled with opportunities to experience excellent writing firsthand.

On Thursday March 30, the Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics will host a conversation about “Redefining Approaches to Cultural Tourism,” as well as one regarding “Family, Migration and Home.”

The Southside Gallery will also hold several events, including another reception at 7 p.m.

The highly revered Thacker Mountain Radio team will host a book signing event for all of Thursday’s authors. This will be held at 6 p.m. at The Graduate.

Friday, March 31, will bring another lunch with Mahogany L. Browne at the Oxford Public Library at 12 p.m. This will follow two morning events at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Attendees will also be given an opportunity to explore the Lafayette County Courthouse thanks to two events being held there at 1:30 and 2:45 p.m.

On Friday, the massive event will draw to a close with a celebratory reception and book signing at 5:15 p.m. held at Off-Square Books. This book signing, much like the first, will grant attendees the opportunity to have their books signed by the authors from Friday’s events.

To close things out in style, Ajax Diner will host a handful of writers for readings at 9 p.m. These writers will be accompanied by a musical performance courtesy of Teardrop City.

Of all the things to be said about Oxford, a lack of diversity within the arts is certainly not one of them.

Oxford Conference for the Book is more than exemplary of this fact, and has remained at the forefront of Oxford’s artistic and cultural mission for almost 30 years.

This year’s event is fairly spread out around the city to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to experience and to learn in whatever way they see fit.

“It’s good to express ourselves in different ways,” Thomas said. “All of it comes together at an event like the Oxford Conference for the Book.”

For more information on Oxford Conference for the Book and the full 2023 schedule, visit their website.